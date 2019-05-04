SEBRING — NU-HOPE Elder Care Services Inc. has crisis energy assistance available for low income senior households.
The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP) is a federally funded program that assists seniors with paying past due energy bills, obtaining adequate cooling or heating equipment or resolving another heating related energy crisis.
To qualify for this program the household must:
• Contain a person aged 60 years of age or older.
• Be responsible for paying their cooling-heating costs.
• Have a household income not exceeding 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
• Have a past due power bill or lack of access to an adequate means of heating or cooling their home.
Funding is limited. Seniors needing assistance should contact NU-HOPE Elder Care Services Inc. for an appointment. Residents of Highlands County should contact NU-HOPE by calling 863-382-2134. The Highlands County office is at 6414 U.S. 27 South in Sebring.
Those residing in Hardee County should contact the Wauchula Branch Office by calling 863-773-2022. The Wauchula office is at 310 N. 8th Ave.
Hours of operation for both sites are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, excluding holidays.
Applicants must bring a copy of their power bill, identification, proof of current incomes, and social security cards for all household members to their appointment. Applicants receiving SSA/SSI assistance must also bring their current letter of benefit determination to their appointment.
