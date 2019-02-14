SEBRING — Earn an AA degree, with tuition and all the costs covered, plus a high paying job back home; that is the opportunity a Nucor Steel representative described Wednesday to a group of Sebring High School students.
Nucor is building a rebar micro mill just north of the Highlands/Polk County line that will employ about 250 people.
Nucor Steel Florida Inc. Maintenance Manager Tom Massey told the students that Nucor has a huge need for maintenance electricians. So the company has a training program at Shelton State College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where students learn exactly the skills needed to earn an AA degree in applied science electrical technology to work in a Nucor facility.
Students are in school half a day and at the mill half a day, Monday through Thursday and a full day at the mill on Friday, he said. The students chosen for the program and who maintain at least a 2.75 GPA will finish the program with no student debt and will have a job at the Nucor mill in Polk County. The program also pays for housing and a couple of trips back and forth to Tuscaloosa.
Nucor will select one local student each year for the competitive program at its Technical Academy (Academy participants are all selected by independent Nucor divisions).
Sebring High sophomore Jayden Lee said it is “a very good opportunity” with a starting salary of $68,000 to $70,000 per year and “you don’t have to have student loans while housing, books and tuition is paid for,” he said.
“So that is probably the best offer out of all the colleges that I have talked to,” Lee said.
Also, for entry-level positions, in June, Nucor will open its hiring pool with applications available online. A questionnaire, resume, testing and interview are required.
Students with high mechanical aptitudes will be competitive for these positions and related high school courses will help.
Once hired, students will attend a five-week training program for their operator certification at Polk State College and will receive on-site training.
Heartland Educational Consortium AVID Coordinator John Varady said it is a good opportunity for students who are interested in careers like this who have family roots in the area because it is something they can do and yet stay in the community they love.
Varady noted he is also on the Economic Development Commission board and from that perspective it is very exciting because the area’s workforce will be interested in filling these positions. It offers a lot of opportunity for the area.
