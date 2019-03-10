AVON PARK — Nucor Steel Florida Inc. will be having its first town hall meeting concerning its new mill from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center in the Sam Polston Auditorium.
The meet and greet will be 5:30-6 p.m. followed by presentations from different managers from 6-7 p.m. and then a question and answer session.
Computers will be setup at the town hall meeting so those interested can apply on Nucor’s career website with a personal profile and upload a resume while they are there.
Nucor is building a new $240 million steel mill just north of Avon Park in Polk County.
Nucor Steel Florida Inc. Controller Corey Allain said, “We are excited to be hosting our first Town Hall and Career Fair on Tuesday, March 12 at the Highlands County Sam Polston Auditorium. This is the first of six planned sessions throughout the region.
“The session is open to the public for anyone that would like to learn more about Nucor, the Frostproof mill and our hiring process,” Allain said.
Nucor is looking for people for a wide variety of positions, including administrative, entry level production and maintenance teammates working in the mill, Allain said. Nucor will be accepting applications through early summer and plans to begin hiring in late summer/early fall.
“For production teammates, we are looking for people with mechanical and electrical skills,” he said. “People we hire for production roles will go to other Nucor steel mills to receive training while the mill is being built as well as attend a five-week Certified Production Technician course that we have customized with Polk State College.”
They will also be able to be here to be part of setting equipment so they have a great opportunity to learn it from the ground up, Allain said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.