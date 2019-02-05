AVON PARK — Nucor will begin the hiring process soon for jobs starting in June at its steel rebar plant, which will break ground soon just north of the Polk and Highlands county line.
Human Resources staff member Rebecca “Becky” Benton said the ground breaking will be soon for Nucor’s new $240 million steel mill in Polk County.
“We are even more excited to build long-lasting relationships with our neighbors and the community,” she said. “We are scheduled to attend several job fairs and community events around the surrounding counties to get involved with the community.
The first town hall meeting is scheduled for 5:30-8:30 p.m, Tuesday, March 12 at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center.
From 5:30-6 p.m. will be a meet and greet; from 6-7 p.m. will be presentations from different managers; then there will be a question and answer session, Benton said.
Computers will be setup at the town hall meeting so those interested can apply on Nucor’s career website with a personal profile and upload a resume while they are there, she said.
“We have started our first stage of recruiting to hire the 235 positions we have available,” Benton said. Those positions will start in June 2019.
Nucor notes that no teammate has ever been laid off at any of its steel mills for lack of work. Nucor is the number one North American market leader in nine steel products including: rebar steel, sturctural steel, metal buildings and steel deck.
Information about the positions will be on Nucor’s website soon at nucor.com/careers.
A large highway sign is up on U.S. 27 at Sun Pure Road. From Sun Pure Road make a left on Lemon Street where there is a large sign that states Nucor deliveries.
The $240 million rebar micro mill on a 400-acre site will have an estimated annual capacity of 350,000 tons.
“We have about 15 months of construction and then we will be up and running at full capacity,” Benton said.
