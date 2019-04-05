SEBRING — A fire in a microwave Wednesday in an assisted living apartment stayed in the microwave, because staff grabbed an extinguisher and put it out.
“I grabbed it, but the smoke was (thick),” said Kaitlin Holton, one of the nurses.
She said Meagan Toney, administrator of Sunny Hills Assisted Living Center of Sebring, helped and they both got the fire out by the time firefighters arrived.
“There was more smoke than actual fire,” Toney said. “(Firefighters) said everything went really well.”
Toney and Holton said they used training they’d received from Sebring Fire Department on the proper use of chemical fire extinguishers.
The fire call went out at 3 p.m. By the time fire crews arrived on Aerial 15 (Ladder 15), residents had evacuated from that wing, and the room had a thin pall of smoke, said Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox.
When Engine 14 arrived, crews set up fans to ventilate the smoke, and removed the charred microwave.
They cleared the scene in 45 minutes to an hour, Maddox said.
Maddox said it looked like a dinner had been left in too long. Toney said it was mashed potatoes, although it no longer looked like it.
Either way, the microwave was destroyed, they said. Maddox guessed an electrical issue might have been to blame.
Toney said firefighters advised her she could have unplugged the microwave, but with the amount of smoke at the time, she said, she was leery of doing that.
Maddox said a lot of daycare facilities utilize the fire extinguisher training, because they require a certificate from the state on their fire preparation.
“We go to them or they come to us,” Maddox said. “Anyone who calls.”
He said the fire department had conducted two or three in the last month or more.
“We actually have a live, simulated fire they can extinguish,” Maddox said, pointing to a propane burner mounted in a diamond steel chest. “It simulates a fire and they use an extinguisher to put it out.”
Sebring Fire Capt. Chad Marley recruited Karen Kelly of the law offices of Jim Kelly — a neighbor to Fire Station 14 — to put out a fire with an extinguisher.
Karen Kelly said she had never had the training before Thursday morning, but despite a slight cross-breeze that blew the sodium bicarbonate sideways, she put a strong blast of it on the fire and killed the flames with one squeeze.
Maddox said the fire simulator, set up Thursday by firefighters Rachel Smith and Jacob Figur, is just a smaller version of the car fire simulator at South Florida State College’s Fire Science Program.
Only this version is for civilians.
Toney recommends it. Wednesday’s fire could have been worse, but it wasn’t.
For more information on training your workplace, caregivers or family on using a fire extinguisher, contact your local fire department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.