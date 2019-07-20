SEBRING — According to scientists at Thursday’s meeting on the lebbeck mealybug, the pest has been in Florida for almost a decade.
Only now had it started to break out of South Florida and invade the Heartland counties of Highlands, DeSoto and Hardee. Scientists now need local growers’ help with learning more about this pest and how or why it is spreading.
For the most part, this information is still being gathered.
“Some have asked, ‘Why have a meeting if you don’t know yet?’” said Laurie Hurner, Highlands County extension agent. “We’re working with the (Florida) Division of Plant Industry to get information to you on what to do.”
The meeting was to help growers recognize if they have an infestation and report it, voluntarily, so inspectors can visit a grove and see how bad it is.
Thursday morning, 116 growers took part in the information session put on by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS) and the Highlands County Extension Office.
It’s a crucial time to study, scientists said, because the tiny insect has been responsible for up to 50% crop loss in other countries like South Africa, where it was not caught or treated as quickly.
So far, in the month since the state put out an alert, all the nurseries have been checked and none have had infestations, officials said.
It doesn’t mean they might not, and an infestation would mean quarantining that nursery.
Growers at the meeting said that would be crippling to an industry that needs young trees to replace those diseased by canker, greening and now this invasive pest.
The good news is that lebbeck mealybug can be treated with pesticide and its spread can be halted by washing anything that touches the bugs or their eggs in 80% alcohol, especially hands.
Also, it’s possible to control the tiny insect with predatory insects like ladybugs, who eat them the same as aphids.
The bad news is that almost anything can spread the tiny insects, from wind blowing an infested leaf into another grove to a bird landing in the waxy, cottony film around the egg sac and unwittingly transporting nymph mealybugs to another site where the young bugs will grow and multiply and repeat the cycle.
They will also repeat the damage to citrus groves.Lauren M. Diepenbrock with IFAS’ Citrus Research and Education Center in Lake Alfred shared a map with citrus growers during Thursday morning’s information meeting at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center in Sebring.
The map shows that the insect has hit vast areas of Africa, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, the Philippines and South Pacific, Hawaii and Mexico.
Zee Ahmed with the Division of Plant Industry said some possible theories for the spread now are:
• Bottleneck phase: The insect may have gone through a drop in population only to rebound in better conditions.
• Resistance to pesticides.
• Changes in management practices.
• Mis-identification as another, less lethal pest.
• Failure in early detection of a population.
• Failure to distinguish active versus dead populations or natural enemies versus mealybugs: Ahmed said the larval stages of some predatory bugs can look like the egg sacs of mealybugs.
• Failure to decontaminate between groves during new plantings, mechanical practices or picking.
It’s important to use insecticide that is specific to a species, Ahmed said, so the wrong insecticide may not kill the mealybug and may kill beneficial species.
Sadly, just like citrus canker or the Asian psyllid that carries citrus greening, the lebbeck mealybug moves easily on equipment, humans and other animals, Diepenbrock said;
• Infested leaves blown by the wind can transport mealybugs at all life stages.
• Crawlers mobile nymphs can be moved by the wind for a few yards or miles.
• Ants farm them and protect them, like aphids.
• Birds can spread them rapidly by landing on an ovisac, which then sticks to their feet and gets carried wherever they go.
Diepenbrock said growers should sanitize all tools that come in contact with infested plant materials and pressure-wash large equipment to take off the nymphs.
Anyone moving between groves needs to change clothes and wipe exposed skin surfaces. If possible, Diepenbrock said, plan any trips to infested groves as the last work trips of the day.
Anything from 100% or 75% ethanol; 91%, 70% and 50% isopropyl alcohol, or 25%, 10% or 1% bleach killed the nymphs and would kill the egg sac with repeated treatments.
