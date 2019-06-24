SEBRING — On Monday, officials identified a second murder victim whose body was found in a grove Saturday afternoon.
After a Monday autopsy was performed, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office publicly identified the second victim as 18-year-old Taylor Jeral Morgan. On Saturday, authorities also found the body of Jacquill Terrell Williams, 30, of Lake Placid, in an orange grove near Riverdale Road in the Avon Pines area. Morgan and Williams were found about nine miles apart from each other the same day. Morgan was found in an orange grove near Sheriffs Tower Road in Sebring.
The Sebring Police Department issued a missing persons report on June 20 for Morgan. Authorities say he was last seen in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue on June 18 between 9 and 10 p.m.
Highlands County sheriff’s detectives are seeking help from the public for information regarding the two related murders. Officials also said they are not ready to explain how the murders are related just yet, but do say they are convinced there is a connection.
Both bodies were found Saturday morning and reported by people working in the orange groves. Officials said the victims were on the ground and the bodies were not decomposed.
Authorities have not released the cause of death. Officials said the two men were shot, but they are waiting on confirmation from the medical examiner before making an official statement.
“The public should be concerned when someone is murdered in our county,” Scott Dressel, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said. “We don’t think this is a random act.”
According to social media, a Celebration of Life for Williams will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 135 EA Smith Ave., in the subdivision of Highway Park in Lake Placid.
Anyone with information on Morgan is asked to call Detective Michael Parker; information regarding Williams should be relayed to Detective David Pearlman. Call 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
Anonymous tips can be sent in by using the Sheriff’s Office app or by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS. Tipsters could receive $3,000 for information.
