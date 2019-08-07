SEBRING — Tuesday morning commuters found an oil slick in the slow lane of northbound U.S. 27 in Sebring, and officials want to find out who was leaking.
By 3 p.m., the spill was largely soaked up, although it reportedly stretched from south of Sebring at the U.S. 27 and State Road 66 junction to as far north as Avon Park. However, law enforcement had no official word on whether or not they had found a semi-trailer, alleged to have been leaking something from its load or equipment.
At or shortly after 8 a.m., Sebring Fire Department first got a report of a semi-trailer leaking an oil-like substance in the vicinity of the Gate gasoline station at U.S. 27 and Flare Road.
Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox said fire crews arrived but didn’t see anything out of the ordinary.
When consolidated dispatch redirected them to the area of U.S. 27 and Highlands Avenue, in front of Highlands Regional Medical Center, they found a heavier slick.
Sebring Police Department and Sebring Fire Engine 15 immediately blocked the right-hand lane for work trucks from the Florida Department of Transportation to clean up the fluid.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies reported to dispatch that the fluid was heavier and thicker at stopping points, which has led some to theorize that it was brake fluid, not oil.
“Cars were slipping and sliding,” said Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Scott Dressel. “Thankfully, we didn’t hear any accident reports.”
Apparently no one found the semi-trailer, or any other vehicle leaking fluid.
The Sheriff’s Office issued a social media caution, as did the Highlands News-Sun, at approximately 9 a.m., advising people to use caution because of leaked oil on northbound U.S. 27 from SR 66 to Sebring Parkway on the north end of the city, especially in the far right lane.
The alerts also said cleanup was underway.
Another alert from the Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11 a.m., reported deputies had found oil on the highway all the way through Avon Park.
It is not known precisely where the truck headed after that.
When asked if they had found or gotten reports about the leaking truck, officials with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they hadn’t had any calls into dispatch.
Florida Highway Patrol, also contacted, did not immediately reply with information.
Florida drivers should be wary this time of year of any accumulation of fluid on the road, whether oil or water, according to the National Highway Safety Commission (NHSC) at nationalhighwaysafetycommission.com.
Rain is dangerous in two ways, NHSC reports. After any dry spell, accumulated oil, grease and dirt on the road can make the road extremely slippery, especially once it starts to rain, with a light sheen of water on the road.
Oil, grease and other coatings will rise up in a layer on top of the water creating conditions similar to ice, NHSC states. It actually has the nickname “Florida Ice,” because of problems it causes during the summer thunderstorm season in the Southeast.
Once an area gets a heavy rain, NHSC reports, those slippery materials will wash off the road.
However, heavy rain creates a separate and equally dangerous situation. It can get deep enough that tires can’t squeeze water through the tread and actually rise up on top of the water, riding across the water like water skis.
Known as “hydroplaning,” this condition can start at speeds as low as 35 mph and becomes especially dangerous at speeds above 55 mph, NHSC states.
The faster people drive, the more likely they can hydroplane in the rain and start skidding out of control. To counter this, drivers must:
• Take your foot off the accelerator to let the car slow down gradually.
• Not apply the brakes unless you have anti-lock brakes or until you have the car under control at a lower speed.
• Grasp the steering wheel in both hands, and if you start to skid, steer toward the direction of the skid and then steer to keep your car centered in your lane.
Those using cruise control have an additional problem, NHSC reports. Cruise control is programmed to keep your vehicle going at a constant speed and will try to accelerate when your car slows slightly in a hydroplaning situation.
Cruise control shuts off when you step on the brakes, but you don’t want to do that unless you have anti-lock brakes.
Rather, first shut the cruise control off at the hand switch on the steering wheel or column, then lower your speed.
Since driving in the rain really requires heightened awareness and that seat-of-the-pants feel for the car, NHSC advises drivers save cruise control for fair weather.
(1) comment
If it was brake fluid why would they be looking for a semi? Semi's have air brakes and any vehicle leaking brake fluid would be noticed by the driver due to the poor performance of the brakes.
