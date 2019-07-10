LAKE PLACID — What is the town going to do with the old town hall at 311 W. Interlake Blvd.? That’s the question many residents have been asking since town staff moved to the new Town Hall on U.S. 27.
Representatives from the county’s planning department were in attendance to assist with the issue of a possible sale of the old town hall building and other topics. Dana Riddell, newly promoted to Planner I, said there would be sufficient parking if someone were to purchase the building for retail space or office space but town officials are also considering relocating the Lake Placid Police Department to the building on Interlake Boulevard.
“We were able to determine that, as of this time, there are 22 [parking] spots available if the use is converted to either office use or retail,” Riddell said.
Riddell said the building has to have 14 parking spots unless it is significantly changed. The building is currently listed as a municipal use. A change of use would have to be done when sold.
Town Administrator Phil Williams found out the appraisal cost for the Interlake property would be around $4,000. He said he was largely ignored by local realtors and put off by those he contacted about getting an estimated value for the property.
In July’s regular monthly meeting of the Town Council, staff was directed to find out if the old town hall could be sold without having to pay the Federal Emergency Management Agency back for the generator it helped pay for in 2012; the federal share then was $183,000 and the town’s share was $61,000.
After Town Attorney Bert J. Harris III and Williams did some research, it was determined the town was under no obligation to repay FEMA for the generator.
The generator cannot be used at the new Town Hall.
Williams gave some options for consideration:
• Use the generator at another site such as the main lift station on Main Avenue. Then come up with a price for the Interlake property without the generator.
• Keep the generator in place and sell the old town hall with a price that reflects its worth.
• Move the police department to the old town hall and sell the current police station.
Utilities Director Joe Barber said a FEMA grant has been approved for a generator for a lift station and joked that the town might get the money sometime in the next five years.
He cited Balmoral, Tomoka Heights and another lift station across from the Montessori School on Main Avenue. The Main Avenue lift station is a critical one and only has a portable generator on it that has to be fed diesel fuel every few hours. The generator from the old town hall would hold much more fuel and not take as much manpower in a storm outage like Hurricane Irma.
Councilwoman Debra Worley said if a new owner bought the building for retail, the generator would not be needed because they would be with their families. She also pointed out the lift station serves the schools, which act as emergency shelters.
Councilman Charlie Wilson said the Lake Placid Police Department should be put in the old town hall because its current building is insufficient and too small. He also said the current police department is more in the retail area of town and would be easier to sell.
Councilman Ray Royce said he was disappointed in the local real estate members because he wanted to know what the old town hall and police department buildings are worth. Worley, who is a real estate agent, said she could get colleagues together to determine an opinion of value on the buildings.
Councilman Greg Sapp said the police department should move into the new Town Hall as there is plenty of room. Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said moving out to the new Town Hall would be acceptable although the traffic would be a problem.
Fansler also said he would rather be closer to the schools. Wilson said many in the public expressed an interest in keeping the police station in town and preferably by the school.
Wilson made a motion for Worley to try and get an opinion of value for the next meeting. Royce seconded.
“Highlands County Sheriff’s Office watches those kids while they’re in school,” Bill Brantley, a member of The School Board of Highlands County, said. “Most of the kids that are not in town limits, get on a bus and go out.
“You need to be there when school lets out and see the kids that are walking on that circle, walking through the parks, walking through there and I just think as far as the police department down there on the circle (DeVane Park), to say it eloquently, would reduce the shenanigans that are going on in the park at the basketball fields, at the library,” he said. “Not to put the police department down there — those are our children walking our streets. That is the largest group of people in the town.”
It made sense to have the police at the old town ball, Brantley said, which is near all three major schools in town. He called moving the police to the new Town Hall “abandonment.”
Williams said if LPPD were to move to the old town hall, and the generator was there, the staff could use the services for continuity of care.
Nell Hays, with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, said the police department is “critical” to remain in town where it is or at the old town hall. She said moving LPPD to the new Town Hall would be one bad idea after another.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.