SEBRING — A chain reaction crash involving three semis with empty loads and a minivan ended in one death at the intersection of U.S. 98 and U.S. 27 on Tuesday afternoon. There was no word on how many other injuries were involved as of press time Tuesday.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrived to direct traffic and aid at the scene while waiting for Florida Highway Patrol to arrive. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a fatality but would not comment further on the FHP investigation.
The accident occurred in the two easternmost (outside) northbound lanes of U.S. 27. All vehicles were traveling north. They all came to rest facing north and blocked the two outside northbound lanes. Traffic was backed up for miles.
The vehicles included a white minivan at the light where it apparently was stopped and had back-end damage and a broken back window; a white semi with front-end and back-end damage; a red semi with front-end damage and significant damage to the trailer; and another white semi with an Auburndale, FL label on the door had tremendous damage to the front-end and cab.
A witness, Alvin Hicks, said he was driving his semi truck north on U.S. 27 behind the trucks and van involved in the crash.
“The guy in the (last) semi hit the truck in front of him; he was going at a good rate too,” he said. “He might have been sick or asleep. He saw it at the last minute though, because he was trying to steer out of it.”
Hicks has been a professional driver since 1991. He said it was a chain reaction and he saw the debris flying and got there before the first responders.
There has been no word yet on the drivers and/or passengers of the second white semi and minivan as of press time.
A dump truck from Highlands County Road and Bridge brought a truck load of sand to absorb the diesel fuel and other fluids on the roadway from the various vehicles.
On the scene were Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services, DeSoto City Volunteer Fire Department, Highlands County Emergency Operations and FHP.
