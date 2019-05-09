LAKE PLACID — State Road 70 and County Road 721 is a dangerous stretch of highway that runs east and west between Okeechobee and Lake Placid. This portion of asphalt has been the scene of multiple accidents and vehicular fatalities.
A multi-vehicle crash just before noon on Monday was the latest wreck. Only minor injuries were reported between the seven passengers and drivers in the five vehicles.
The Florida Highway Patrol reports a 2006 Century Freightliner semi trailer, driven by Lara Eloy, 46, of Immokalee, was traveling east on SR 70. At the same time, a 2006 Toyota Sienna van, driven by Niurka Diaz, 56, of LaBelle, and her passenger Rolando Guevara, 53, of LaBelle, were also traveling eastbound in front of the semi.
A 2009 Nissan Sentra, driven by Claudia McDougall, 75, of Melbourne, was in front of the the Toyota van driving east. Charles Hale, 76, of Springboro, Ohio, was in a 2016 Chevy pickup truck and was stopped facing east in front of the Nissan.
Alexander Buck, 24, of Okeechobee, was also stopped in a 2013 Dodge truck. The Chevy and Dodge pickup trucks were stopped because of traffic further up the road, reports state.
Eloy, the semi driver, was reportedly unable to slow down fast enough and hit the rear of the Toyota. That collision caused a chain reaction. All of the vehicles ended up in the same eastbound lane on SR 70.
The FHP report indicates Diaz and Guevara had minor injuries and were taken to AdventHealth Lake Placid for treatment. Diaz was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report. No one else was harmed.
The report indicates alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Eloy was cited for reckless driving.
