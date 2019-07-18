SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff's Office had three separate special operations teams go out and perform a sweep to round up suspected drug dealers in Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid last Thursday. The sting, called “Operation Collateral Damage,” netted 17 arrests from all three municipalities.
On Tuesday, HCSO was able to add two more alleged drug dealers to the total, bringing it to 19. The suspects were arrested for selling synthetic cannabinoids, methamphetamine, pills, cocaine and illegal narcotics.
HCSO officials told the Highlands News-Sun last week that the suspects they had warrants on were found by investigating other drug trafficking organizations. Officials also said some of the investigations could have taken months to complete.
The Tuesday arrests include:
Ramon Luis Archeval, 42, of Avon Park, who is charged with selling methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, owning or renting a structure or vehicles known to be used in drug manufacturing, using a two-way device to facilitate a felony and withholding child support.
Archeval, aka Papito, was surveilled by the Sheriff's Office allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant on Sept. 26, 2018, according to an arrest report.
Archeval is being held at the Highlands County Jail on $35,250 bond. According to the Highlands County Clerk of Courts website, Archeval has several past cases and a current open case from May for battery, enhanced domestic prior offense.
Jamal Rashard Ward, 29, of Sebring, is facing charges of using a two-way device to facilitate a felony, selling methamphetamine and a counterfeit controlled substance.
The Sheriff's Office performed a “controlled purchase of methamphetamine” in January with Ward. According to the arrest record, Ward sold meth in tinfoil that turned out to be a “faux narcotic” to a confidential informant.
Ward is in the Highlands County Jail on $15,000 bond as of press time Wednesday. He has several cases listed in the Clerk of Courts website dating back to 2009. The latest was a battery charge in June, on which he was adjudicated guilty.
