SEBRING — Organically Local combines delicious and healthy in a charming, rustic farmhouse atmosphere in historic downtown Sebring.
Affordable wraps, juices, smoothies and salads make eating healthy an enjoyable experience. “We know how expensive it is to eat healthy,” co-owner Tonya Kahn said. “We wanted to create a place where people could afford to eat healthy.
“We also wanted to create affordable remedies, like elderberry syrup, people can actually use,” Kahn said. “The cost of most vegan and vegetarian places can be astronomical, but we wanted to make the costs something a real person could afford.
“Our demographic isn’t huge,” Kahn said. “Most people here are hard working, blue collar workers. They’re not rich, so we try to make it affordable.”
Not only is the healthy fare affordable, but it appeals to both women and men, co-owner Stephanie Nelson said. The owners created “The Man” wrap to appeal specifically to men.
“When men came into the store, they said they didn’t like lots of veggies and they were meat eaters, so we made something for them,” Nelson said. “When they try ‘The Man’ wrap, they love it.”
Nelson relayed the story of a husband and wife who came into the store to buy food. The man told his wife that he wouldn’t like it. However, he did take a bite of her wrap. A couple of days later he came back and got two wraps to go, and his wife wasn’t even with him. She was out of town at the time.
Since all the food is made at the restaurant and prepared fresh daily, the owners can adjust menu items for people with allergies and food sensitivities.
“We had an idea that in such a close-knit, small town we could gather together like-minded people — sharing the same passion for farming and healthy, sustainable lifestyles — and bring a one-stop shop for locally grown, harvested, and handmade products all in one place,” Kahn said.
“The community support for Organically Local has been so great that we have sold out of food,” Nelson said.
The food provides fuel for the body, but the cups, straws, lids and other items don’t fuel a pollution problem. Instead, those items are environmentally friendly. They can be placed in a compost bin or tumbler.
“We have a compost tumbler in the back,” Nelson said. “It makes people feel good to know that they are reducing the carbon imprint.”
To round out the restaurant, it also acts as a health food store — complete with essential oils, farm grown eggs, local honey and environmentally friendly cleaning products.
As a fourth generation Sebring local, Kahn was excited to open a shop downtown.
“The Kahns are back on the block,” she said. Her family owned Kahn’s Department Store from 1927-72, and there’s also a mural of her great-grandparents, Sadie and Michael Kahn, down the street.
“We enjoy this type of food at home,” Nelson said. “But we didn’t understand there would be such a demand for it here as well. It’s very validating.”
Organically Local is found in historic downtown at 123 N. Ridgewood Drive, not far away from where Kahn’s Department Store used to be. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
