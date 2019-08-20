SEBRING — On Saturday, Aug. 24, Sebring Tractor Supply Company will host animal adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more during their annual “Out Here with Animals” celebration — a month-long event that recognizes pets, animals and the people who care for them.
As part of the pet-centric happenings, animal lovers will have the opportunity to engage with team members about pet and animal care while supporting local rescue groups that are looking to find a safe home for animals in need.
“Tractor Supply celebrates pets and animals of all shapes and sizes year-round, and with our annual Out Here with Animals event, we get to spotlight our customers, their pets and the local rescue groups that play an integral role in the Sebring community,” said Briana Tribett, manager of the Sebring Tractor Supply. “Our team looks forward to this event every year, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers and their pets and animals into the Sebring store for pet treat tastings, giveaways and more.”
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Sebring community is invited to visit the Tractor Supply store to support local pet adoption groups by helping find a great home for animals in need. Participating local organizations that will be on site include:
• Sebring Angels: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• In Store 4Health Booth: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Thyme 2 Dine Streatery: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
In addition to the adoptions, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy 4health Resource Center, giveaways and a cookout.
Customers can also support the local animal shelter community by participating in Tractor Supply’s pet supplies drive. Happening all month long as part of “Out Here with Animals,” Tractor Supply is accepting new, sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to Sebring rescues and shelters.
Along with events that celebrate and support Sebring pets, “Out Here with Animals” will feature a sale on premium products for pets, small animals and livestock, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment. Through Sunday, Aug. 25, customers — and their animals — can enjoy deals on premium brands like Blue Buffalo, Purina Feed, 4health, Hill’s Science Diet and more.
The Sebring community and their leashed, friendly animals are invited to check out Tractor Supply’s “Out Here with Animals” events and deals at 3300 U.S. 27 South. Contact the store at 863-385-1380 for more information or details about participating in the Aug. 24 pet adoption.
