SEBRING — A 39-year-old man was arrested at Cracker Trail Elementary School Wednesday morning and charged with carrying a firearm on a school campus, a third-degree felony and violation of the concealed carry statutes, a misdemeanor.
At 11:43 a.m. Eduardo Pozo went to Cracker Trail Elementary to have lunch with his child. Pozo was carrying a backpack and the manner in which he was carrying it caught the attention of Deputy Sheriff Phillip Michael Cloninger Jr., a retired deputy who is now serving as a school safety deputy, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Cloninger asked Pozo if he was carrying anything and Pozo responded that he was armed.
Pozo was arrested and the school was briefly on an Active Threat Plan security status, but no one was in danger, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
The situation was resolved without incident, the Active Threat Plan was lifted, and the school day resumed as normal. There was never any threat toward students or staff, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Pozo was carrying a handgun, a Glock 30 .45 caliber.
Pozo holds a Florida Concealed Carry Permit, but it does not extend to school campuses, and it is a third-degree felony to possess a weapon on a school campus.
The Sheriff’s Office advises to always use discretion and caution when you know you will be visiting a school.
