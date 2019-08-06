Muralist Manuel Oliver, whose son was killed in the Parkland Florida shooting, at center in red, is flanked by his wife and daughter, left, in black, and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, right in blue, during an unveiling ceremony for Oliver’s mural, in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. The mural, which advocates for humane treatment of immigrants, became a memorial after 20 people were killed on Saturday in an attack that officials are investigating as a hate crime. O’Rourke is holding a sunflower as a symbolic gesture to Oliver’s son, who is said to have carried sunflowers the day he died.