By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — Kids young and old had an active morning sliding, rolling, riding and snacking at the annual Fall Festival at Parkview Pre-K & Prep Academy on Friday morning.
The preschoolers had their own fun spot with an inflatable slide, a little gravity roller coaster ride, bubbles and more.
The older students were busy with a lot of things to do such as trying their skill with an inflatable axe-throwing game.
Parkview Co-owner and Director Brittany McGuire said it takes a lot of planning, which starts in the summer with the inflatables being rented from Lakeland Moonwalk.
“We try to do something new every year,” she said. “This year we have the DJ Bounce House that has music and it is dark inside with LED lights and we also have the Human Wak-A-Mole.”
The kids on the Wak-a-Mole try to pop from the holes to grab a ball while trying to avoid a bop on the head from a fellow student with an inflatable mallet.
“We always bring back favorites like the Hamster Roll,” McGuire said. The train ride is always a favorite.
The Fall Festival food menu included hot dogs, cotton candy and popcorn.
