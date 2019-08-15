SEBRING — Sebring Parkway between Home Avenue and Ben Eastman Road will be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 19. This closure will last approximately three months while the intersection at the existing 90-degree turn is re-constructed.
There will be no traffic allowed through this closed roadway during this time.
Detour routes will be marked.
• The eastbound/southbound detour will begin at Ben Eastman Road, turn south along Ben Eastman Road to Lakeview Drive, east to Hiawatha Avenue, north to Home Avenue, then north returning to Sebring Parkway at the intersection of Home Avenue and Sebring Parkway.
• Northbound/westbound detour will begin at the intersection of Sebring Parkway and Home Avenue, turn south onto Home Avenue to Hiawatha Avenue, south to Lakeview Drive, west to Ben Eastman Road, then north on Ben Eastman Road to the intersection of Sebring Parkway.
If more information is needed about this road closure, call the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners Engineering Department at 863-402-6877.
Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling in the area of this detour due to the increased traffic.
