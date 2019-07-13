Sebring, FL (33870)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.