SEBRING — A passion and knowledge is what Tosin Awomewe hopes to pass on to the youth of Highlands County. Awomewe was the recipient of the Highlands News-Sun’s 2018 Highlander Award for Male Coach of the Year.
“It was a shocker to get nominated,” Awomewe said. “It caught me off guard and it was just a surprise. I wouldn’t think I would be nominated for something like this being a regular coach locally, just helping kids learn to play tennis. It was honestly a shock to me and it means a lot that the community sees me as a big asset to the community and to give back to the younger kids.”
It was an emotional moment for Awomewe when he was announced as the winner of the Male Coach of the Year.
“I had tears of excitement and joy when I won,” Awomewe said. “I couldn’t believe it. After the ceremony I called my mom, fiance and all my family members to break the news and everyone was in complete shock. It was a very heartfelt moment to be nominated by the community. I am grateful to those who did nominate me and it was a blessing.”
Awomewe played four years at Avon Park High School, was the assistant coach at Avon Park High School and the head coach for Sebring High School. He left Sebring to pursue being a personal coach and to teach the youth of Highlands County and to pass on his knowledge of tennis. He provides tools and fundamenals so that each child can use the application of L.A.W. (Learn, Apply, Win).
“I played for Avon Park High School for four years and after graduation I pursued a degree to become a computer technician,” Awomewe said. “I was the assistant coach for Avon Park High School for five to six years before I moved to go finish my degree. Once I finished my degree I moved back and I was contacted and asked if I was interested to coach for Sebring High School. I was the head coach for the Sebring boys team for about three years and I stepped down to be a personal coach. I wanted to help younger kids play at a competitive level. I always wanted to share my knowledge with kids and I have always loved working with kids. I figured one of the greatest ways to share with them was on the tennis court.”
Tennis is a lifetime passion for Awomewe that he hopes to spread to the youth of Highlands County.
“I enjoy tennis because you can play at any age,” Awomewe said. “You could be 60, 70, 80 or 90 years old and still play tennis. Tennis is truly a sport you can play for a lifetime. No matter your age, you can always play. My ultimate goal is to bring the awareness of tennis to our small community like it used to be. Tennis was such a popular sport back when I played in high school. It was very competitive but in the last few years things have changed and it kind of fell out. I want to bring it back and give every kid an opportunity to compete and enjoy the sport as they are doing it. I know it can be frustrating to learn a new sport because you don’t know what to do. I am always looking to help kids, even if they want to take it to a college level, I am always open to help.”
Awomewe is a certified United States Tennis Association (USTA) coach, ranked first in the state in doubles and is in the Top 50 in men’s singles. He holds camps throughout the year.
“It is different teaching kids,” he said. “Every child that I work with always seems to adapt their own style of playing. There is never a right or wrong way to teach the sport, but they adapt a very unique style of play that changes how the sport is played.”
“I thank all the members of Highlands County for nominating me,” Awomewe said. “I am grateful for them and my main goal is to give back to all the kids, parents and families. I am hoping to continue doing this for a long time. My door is always open to anyone that wants to learn tennis, no matter the age or experience level. My door is always open to Highlands County.”
AdventHealth Sebring was the sponsor of the Highlander Awards banquet, held last month at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel. Curb ‘n Scape — Curbing & Landscaping was the sponsor of the Male Coach of the Year award.
