LAKE PLACID — Florida Highway Patrol has identified seven people injured in the first of two Sunday night wrecks on State Road 70 east between U.S. 27 and County Road 721.
FHP cited 33-year-old Nelson Adams of Zolfo Springs with careless driving in the first wreck at Greenbrier Lane. He was wearing a seat belt, but was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries
According to reports, FHP has other charges pending investigation.
A second wreck nearly 35 minutes later and seven miles away at Bear Road injured a Highlands County volunteer firefighter as he helped clear an unlit flatbed trailer from blocking both lanes.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating that wreck, but doesn’t yet have a report available.
The first wreck took place at 8:45 p.m. on SR 70 at Greenbrier Lane, not far from the Okeechobee County line.
A 2019 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by Adams, was westbound on SR 70 when for unknown reasons he entered the eastbound lanes, into the path of a 2009 Buick Lucerne driven by 83-year-old Norma Foote of Sebring, a 2017 GMC Terrain driven by 55-year-old Kenny Ketchum of Winter Haven and a 2014 Jeep Patriot driven by 28-year-old Ariana Eason of North Port.
The Ram and Lucerne hit head-on, off center, spinning the truck around so the rear of the truck hit the left side of the Terrain.
The Buick and the GMC both stopped on the south-side shoulder, facing east.
The truck continued to rotate, reentered the eastbound lanes, face-first, and hit the Jeep head-on.
The truck kept rotating, and stopped across both lanes of SR 70, facing south.
The Jeep, after hitting the truck, spun clockwise and hit a guardrail on the south side of the road, facing west.
Foote was wearing a seatbelt and had minor injuries. She was treated at AdventHealth Lake Placid.
Tony Ketchum was wearing a seatbelt, as was his passenger, 62-year-old Cynthia Ketchum, also of Winter Haven.
He had minor injuries. She had none.
Ariana Eason was wearing a seatbelt and received serious injuries.
Her two passengers — 3-year-old Turner Eason and 2-year-old Jaxon Eason — were in child safety seats and had minor injuries.
All three Easons were transported to AdventHealth Lake Placid.
The guardrail prevented the Eason family from toppling over into a canal, and possibly drowning.
Local officials, including Lake Placid Town Councilman Ray Royce, have criticized the design of that section of road for having guardrails on both sides with very little room to escape difficult situations, and for the “pinball” effect of cars bouncing into each other off the guardrails on both sides of the road.
Florida Department of Transportation has projects in its long-range plans to make improvements on that section of road, but they are still years from taking shape.
