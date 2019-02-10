SEBRING — “When strangers start acting like neighbors, communities are reinvigorated.” – Ralph Nader.
On Wednesday, Jan. 30, TWQ LLC, a janitorial, pest control and landscaping contractor based in Lake Placid lent a hand to an American veteran in need.
Marshall Blackmon is a resident of Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Improvement District and a 6-year veteran who served with the paratroopers out of the 173rd Airborne Brigade out of Bamberg, Germany. Blackmon served for one 14-month deployment to Afghanistan, sustaining injuries that ultimately led to the amputation of his leg. He retired at the rank of Sergeant and the position of team leader.
Alex Aristizabal, owner of TWQ LLC, learned of the wounded warrior in need from Mike Hurley, the Facilities and Security director at Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring. TWQ was able to remove a tree for Blackmon, free of charge.
Blackmon is extremely appreciative for the help that was provided, “This is one proud vet to know my nation appreciates my service,” he said.
“There is no way to ever repay the brave men and women who risk their lives every day to fight for our freedom,” Hurley said. “Providing this service is a very small token of our appreciation to one of our very own Highlands County heroes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.