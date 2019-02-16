SEBRING — Payless ShoeSource Inc. will be closing all of its stores with plans to liquidate its inventory as it moves towards filing bankruptcy later this month, according to a report from Reuters.
Payless had been trying to locate a buyer for the sale of its company, but a deal has not been struck with any promising investor. The company has made the decision to move toward liquidation, hoping for a buyer to come forth after it files for bankruptcy, Reuters reports.
The Payless store in Sebring’s Lakeshore Mall has been in the mall since it opened in 1992.
Lakeshore Mall General Manager Jenny Cheek said she was busy preparing for the Senior Expo & Family Extravaganza on Friday and had not heard the reports about Payless ShoeSource.
Payless closed 400 stores when it initially filed for bankruptcy in 2017.
With the pending bankruptcy, it is reported Payless will shutter approximately 2,300 stores.
Payless ShoeSource states it is the largest specialty family footwear retailer in the Western Hemisphere, with nearly 3,600 stores in over 40 countries and in a variety of retail settings, in all 50 U.S. states, as well as in Puerto Rico, Guam, Saipan, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Central America, the Caribbean and South America.
Payless was founded in 1956, in Topeka, Kansas.
The shoe company employs more than 18,000 associates worldwide and is a privately held company. The ownership group includes: Alden Global Capital, Invesco Senior Secured Management, and Octagon Credit Investors.
