POLK COUNTY — Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to three separate fatal crashes Wednesday in less than four hours.
The first crash occurred in north Lakeland and claimed the life of a pedestrian, the second crash was in Poinciana and was the result of a head-on collision, and the third crash killed a bicyclist in Frostproof.
“All three of these crashes remain under investigation, but it really emphasizes how important it is to pay complete attention to the road and everything on it, whether you’re in a car, on a bike, or walking. This morning has been very tragic for the victims, their loved ones, the people who were directly involved, and those who witnessed these crashes,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.
The PCSO was notified of the first crash on U.S. 98 North at Fox Lake Drive in Lakeland at about 5:52 a.m.
Julio Ramos-Bueno, 75, of Lakeland, was killed while he attempted to cross U.S. 98 North in a poorly lit area, when he was struck by a northbound white 2015 Ford Fusion driven by 41-year-old Alfonso Bustos-Ugalde of Eagle Lake. Ramos-Bueno was immediately struck by a second northbound car, a white 2015 Chevy Cruze driven by 29-year-old Orlando Garcia-Cruz of Winter Haven.
Bustos-Ugalde was arrested at the scene for driving with an expired license (expired in 2005). There are no other criminal charges or civil citations expected from this investigation.
The second crash occurred at about 9:09 a.m. on Marigold Avenue in Poinciana, and claimed the life of 54-year-old Madelyn Santiago of Poinciana.
According to the preliminary investigation, a blue 2000 Toyota Camry, driven by David Hyre, 64, of Poinciana, was travelling south on Marigold Avenue in the area of Fairway Road. The Toyota crossed the center line and struck the front left of a northbound red 2003 Mazda Protege, driven by Santiago. Hyre suffered only minor injuries.
No criminal charges are anticipated, but pending the outcome of the investigation, civil charges are possible.
At approximately 9:31 a.m., the third fatal crash was reported on U.S. 27 near George Street in Frostproof. Michael Kempe, 59, of Frostproof, was killed when he was struck by a northbound semi-truck.
Kempe was either riding or walking alongside a bicycle as he was crossing the roadway. The truck, which is owned by the Colorado Box Beef Company in Lakeland, was driven by Reginald Laster, 45, of Winter Haven. Laster attempted to brake and swerve to avoid Kempe.
Laster was uninjured. He showed no signs of impairment and was released from the scene after speaking with deputies.
