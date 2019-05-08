SEBRING — Scores of law enforcement officers and civilians entered Grace Bible Church on Tuesday morning to mourn the community’s fallen heroes. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office held the annual Peace Officers’ Memorial Day to honor the dead and support the surviving family and friends.
The Sheriff’s Office recognized Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr. along with 10 other Florida officers whose end of watch took place in 2018. Five additional local heroes were also honored. The day held special significance as it marked the one year anniversary when Gentry died from a gunshot he took in the line of duty on May 6, 2018.
Undersheriff Mike Brown acted as the Master of Ceremony and welcomed the large audience. Brown introduced the Honor Guard, which presented and posted the colors. Sheriff Paul Blackman led the Pledge of Allegiance.
As the guard presented the colors, the United States Military Veterans Motorcycle Club presented a floral wreath with black ribbon and a thin blue line on it.
Grace Bible’s pastor, Dustin Woods, gave an invocation and the benediction. Lt. Tyrone Tyson read a poem from an unknown author about a policeman who died and went to heaven. The officer did not expect to get in and did not need a fancy place but wanted to enter heaven. In the end, God told him to walk the beat in heaven because he had walked many beats in hell on earth already.
Cmdr. Curtis Hart of the Sebring Police Department performed a roll call with a slide show of the fallen. His voice choked with emotion at times, especially when reading the names of the local heroes. There was hardly a dry eye in the church. The tour of duties ran the gamut from a week to decades.
Brown spoke about sacrifices that peace officers make every day for those in the communities where they serve. He used some Bible scriptures to illustrate his talking points. John 15:13, NIV, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends” and Matthew 5:9, NIV, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”
Brown admitted that 2018 was one of the hardest years of his law enforcement career and said law enforcement officers are great at persevering. He quoted Romans 5:3-4, NIV, to show a correlation, “Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope.”
He urged officers to put as much time and energy into their families as they do their careers. He said to enjoy the sloppy oatmeal kisses from the kids and hug your spouse because in law enforcement, the end of watch is unknown.
A special highlight of the service was the presentation by a Texas police officer, Walter Henning, of a special chair in remembrance of Gentry. The wooden chair is made by Saving a Hero’s Place, a company that is comprised of nine people, most of whom are law enforcement officers. The company was birthed out of the death of an officer and having to see their empty chair everyday at roll call.
The wooden chair has Gentry’s name, badge and a Bible verse from Proverbs 28:1, NIV, “The wicked flee though no one pursues, but the righteous are as bold as a lion.” The custom chair was inlaid with the cue stick logos on the tops of the stiles. Gentry made custom cue sticks.
The chair will be on display in the Sheriff’s Office lobby through Friday.
A live stream of the 21-gun salute was shown on a large screen and “Taps” was played as the audience stood on its collective feet.
“I get very emotional at these things,” retired HCSO Maj. Paul Hinman said as the colors were retired. “I was a veteran and so I salute the flag. These types of ceremonies bring to the public the sacrifices the officers make.”
His wife Sandra agreed and said ceremonies bring up hard memories but it also brings back good memories.
“It’s kind of a healing,” she said.
The Peace Officers’ Memorial service has been an annual occurrence for many years.
“The memorials let the families know they are not forgotten,” said Public Information Officer Scott Dressel. “It would be nice not to ever have to put another name or have another ceremony. Unfortunately that’s not the world we live in. We want to thank Pastor Woods and his congregation for being such welcoming hosts.”
Gentry’s family was in the audience. They loved the memorial chair and felt the service was moving.
“It’s nice to know the community cares,” Karla Braynt, Gentry’s cousin, said through her tears. “It’s nice to know he made a difference with his sacrifice. He is being honored. That restores my faith in humanity. We relive that day all the time. I hope this brings closure to people. One thing that stood out to me is how many people care; it’s important to see. It carries us through.”
Local heroes honored were:
• Sgt. Jimmie Roger Moore, EOW June 30, 1976, Sebring Police Department
• Capt. Robert Hopton Jr., EOW July 10, 1995, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office
• Inspector James E. Rodgers, EOW July 10, 1995, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office
• Sgt. Nicholas Sotille, EOW Jan. 12, 2007, Florida Highway Patrol
• Sgt. Marc Wilbur, EOW Dec. 25, 2008, Avon Park Police Department
• Deputy William J. Gentry Jr., EOW May 7, 2018, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office
