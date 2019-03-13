SEBRING — Peace River Center recently moved out of the Children’s Advocacy Center.
According to CAC and county staff, however, that’s a good thing. CAC Manager Luzed Cruz said Peace River Center is still a partner with the CAC and provides counseling as needed for children. It’s just that with a higher number of clients now, many of them adults, Peace River Center found a site in Avon Park, 950 County Road 17A West, across from Stryker Road, that would better fit its needs now.
Cruz said Highlands County’s CAC still has all the core services as before working out of the same building: mental health, law enforcement, child protective services (Department of Children and Families), prosecution (State Attorney’s Office), medical examination, victim advocacy and the CAC staff.
That staff includes two family advocate case workers: Gail Escobar and Melissa Rodas.
Cruz said the only other partner that isn’t located at the CAC is the State Attorney’s Office, whose offices sit adjacent to the Highlands County Courthouse.
While there might not be “onsite” mental health at the moment, Cruz said “with two strokes of a pen,” the county is preparing to enter into new agreements for those services.
Community Programs Director Leah Sauls said in the two months since Peace River Center moved out, the county has been exploring the option of TeleHealth, which would work like most forms of videoconferencing medical examinations.
Also, Sauls said that on Feb. 28 the county was in line to get a mental health grant from the National Children’s Alliance, which would expand the services available at the CAC.
Essentially, Sauls said, the grant would allow the county to have a county-employed, grant-funded mental health counselor for as long as the county receives the annual grant.
“Luzed (Cruz) is our grant-writing fiend,” Sauls said. “She really is excellent.”
“In tight budget times, social services are the first services that get cut,” Cruz said. “It’s a mission of mine to find every opportunity, (and) expand every service for the kiddies. It’s all about the kids.”
The Children’s Home Society, also an onsite partner, will have a therapist on site, too, Cruz said.
The site at the intersection of Sebring Parkway and South Commerce Avenue, adjacent to Sebring High School, has undergone expansion to accommodate everyone. At this point, the building had very little room to expand further, she said, unless it adds a second floor.
Cruz said Highlands County should really celebrate the fact that it has a CAC, something no state or federal law mandates, but which provides an extra level of service for preventing and treating cases of suspected or confirmed abuse.
Part of that expansion involved moving around and rearranging some rooms.
To start, the front waiting area on the southwest corner of the building now has more room for children and parents, with a chalkboard wall for children who need to draw while they wait.
Cruz said another waiting room sits just beyond the glass-pane pass-through doors. That room provides more solitude for children making their first, and likely very stressful, visit to the CAC.
“When Luzed came on two years ago, she updated our standards,” Sauls said. “We had to refresh what we were doing. She had the inspiration for two different waiting rooms.”
“I wanted to remove the trauma,” Cruz said.
She said the center has to offer trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy, which basically means part of the investigation process also involves the opportunity for families to get treated for the trauma.
“Families need to receive trauma therapy,” Cruz said.
The rooms typically used to interview children in cases of suspected abuse were at the end of a hall that starts just beyond the front waiting area. Now they are a little further back down a side corridor.
Cruz said they had a door moved to let them close off that secondary corridor for even more privacy.
The observation room is still where it used to be, but instead of using two-way mirrors, as with the previous interview rooms, observers can now use cameras tied to a computer.
The old interview rooms had murals. One still has them, although that room now serves as a copier room and a pass-through to the law enforcement and DCF side of the building.
New interview rooms have murals painted over the doorways in the hall, and will eventually have new murals painted inside them, Cruz said.
For now, they have comfortable chairs, a chalkboard and crayons to help a child tell what’s going on, a can of Play-Doh if the child feels fidgety, and walls covered in sound-dampening tiles to help keep the private conversation in the room and the traffic noise outside the room.
The building location lends it to a lot of traffic noise, especially at school drop-off and pickup times.
Cruz said the noise can rattle the windows, especially loud car stereo systems.
Some things that haven’t changed, Cruz said, include the hand-painted tiles in the lobby that give children a chance to play “I Spy” with the pictures.
Also, the kitchen area still has two big refrigerators for storing donated meals that go out to needy families during the winter holidays.
