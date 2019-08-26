LAKE PLACID — A wreck involving a pedestrian and a truck ended in the death of the pedestrian Monday morning, according to authorities.
Florida Highway Patrol has released the name of the victim, Jolene Nicole Braswell, 42, of Lake Placid, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to the FHP report, the next of kin was notified.
The wreck occurred on U.S. 27 in Lake Placid, south of Anderson Street and north of Crestmore Drive. Traffic was diverted to Crestmore Drive, through the Highway Park subdivision. Traffic was affected for hours during the investigation.
According to the FHP press release, Chelsea Whitmire, 24, of Venus, was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 northbound on U.S. 27 nearing Anderson Street in the inside lane. Braswell was walking northbound on U.S. 27 south of Anderson Street, also on the inside lane.
The front end of Whitmire's Ford struck Braswell, the report shows. After the collision, the truck was moved into the grassy median with its damaged front end facing north, just south of Anderson Street.
Braswell “came to final rest” on the inside lane of the highway, just south of Anderson Street also. Braswell was pronounced deceased at the scene, the report states.
No charges are expected to be filed in the incident.
The crash report notes "no skid marks were observed on the roadway," and debris from the truck was on the highway, indicating the location of the collision. Whitmire was wearing her seat belt and alcohol was not a contributing factor in the accident, according to the report. It is unknown whether or not Braswell was under the influence at the time of the collision, authorities say.
"Came to final rest." Gee, who writes this stuff, an eighth grader?
