SEBRING — Grandparents, aunts and uncles, neighbors, and especially parents, waited in the grandstands Tuesday evening in anticipation for the Pee Wee Livestock division entries to be introduced at the 2019 Highlands County Fair. Outside the gate, the kids were busy with last minute grooming of their animals and preparing for their moment of fame.
Then, one by one, the 5- to 7-year-old cowboys and cowgirls entered the ring with their young show animal. Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman was waiting for them. Over the loudspeaker, each child’s name, age, and school were announced, along with the name of their animal. In all, 17 young calves and two goats filled the ring.
Some of the animals cooperated and seemed to enjoy the attention, while others had to be coaxed a bit. Meanwhile, Blackman pinned a blue ribbon on each child participant. Then, it was time for a group photo, which took a little doing to get everyone lined up. Afterward, the kids were greeted by their proud parents for more photos.
For some of the children it was their first time showing an animal. Others were pros, having been in the ring a time or two before. But, then again, that’s what it was all about.
The Pee Wee Livestock Show isn’t about judging; it’s about preparing the young 4-H members for the real competition in their years ahead.
Many of the animals in the Pee Wee division were on loan from dairy ranches and farms in the area. Some of them were only days old, with the oldest not being more than six months old.
The only real requirement was that the child presenter belonged to one of the local 4-H clubs in Highlands County. Some of the kids wore their western clothing; others had belt buckles from previous events.
The Highlands County Fair runs through Saturday.
