By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — About 745 Highlands District teachers will be getting Performance Pay increases while the district continues to determine who will be getting a Best & Brightest bonus.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge explained that in 2011 there was new legislation basing salary increases on performance. Salary was no longer supposed to be tied to annual step increases.
Teacher evaluation are based 34% on student performance and a smaller percentage is based on a self evaluation and student surveys, he said. The principal’s evaluation of the teacher accounts largest part of the teacher’s evaluation.
“When teachers get a raise, and we ended up settling on the contract, their funds are coming to them through performance pay,” Andrew said. “It is not a step; it is not a dollar amount we increased everyone; it is through performance pay; it is tied to their evaluation.”
There are two classes of teachers — those hired before 2011 who are on the grandfathered salary schedule and those teachers hired after 2011 who are strictly on a performance pay salary schedule, he said. But, compensation for both classes has to be tied to their performance, but there are different rules that govern each of the two classes of teachers.
The dollar amount of the salary increase for the grandfathered (hired before 2011) teachers who were rated effective or highly effective was $2,400, according to Lethbridge. For those hired after 2011, the effective teachers received a raise of $2,000 while the highly effective teachers received a raise of $2,670.
The number of teachers on the grandfathered schedule and those hired after 2011 is split almost even, Lethbridge said. These new dollar amounts were in the Sept. 30 paycheck.
Human Resources Manager Ana Guedes said about 413 teachers were receiving the performance pay grandfathered increase of $2,400. For those hired after 20011, about 195 had an effective rating receiving the $2,000 raise and 137 were highly effective receiving the $2,670 increase.
Lethbridge said the district is still working on the Best and Brightest bonus program that used to be tied to the SAT and ACT college entrance exam scores.
The district’s 2019-20 budget shows there are 872.6 teachers.
