SEBRING — Monday morning team members of Just Like Home Pet Hotel were excited to celebrate and give back to the local community on Earth Day with a tree planting ceremony at the community dog park in Sun ‘n Lake Improvement District.
Earth Day is an annual celebration, marked on April 22, on which events worldwide are held to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first celebrated in 1970, and is now coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network and celebrated in more than 193 countries each year.
“Our team believes in caring for the earth, that is why we strive to be environmentally friendly at our facility,” Jordan Shannon, Pet Hotel manager, said. “This Earth Day, we were happy to partner with Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring community to plant a slash pine tree near their dog park area, providing more shade while the pups play.”
“Earth Day Network works year round to solve climate change, to end plastic pollution, to protect endangered species, and to broaden, educate and activate the environmental movement across the globe,” the group said.
For more information, call 863-784-4066.
