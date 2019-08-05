Pet
COURTESY PHOTO

Cairo is a female Black Labrador who was a lost stray. Very friendly, she is approximately 18 months old and weighs 60 pounds. She is still very much a puppy and will need an outlet for her energy! She would make a great family dog, good with other dogs and respectful children.

Name: Cairo

Breed: Black Labrador

Sex: Female

Info: Cairo is a female Black Labrador Retriever who was a lost stray. Very friendly, she is approximately seven months old and weighs 60 pounds. She is still very much a puppy and will need an outlet for her energy! She would make a great family dog, good with other dogs and respectful children.

Adoption fees:

Dogs: Varies. Call 863-655-1522 for information.

Adoption fees for dogs include: Animal testing (parvo and heartworm), spay or neuter, vaccinations, microchip and a lifetime membership to obedience classes.

Cats: $40

Adoption fees for cats include: Animal testing (feline leukemia-AIDS), spay or neuter, microchip and vaccinations.

The Humane Society of Highlands County, 7321 Haywood Taylor Blvd., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Call the humane society at 863-655-1522.

Tuesday is our low cost vaccination clinic, It is open from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. No appointment needed. We do vaccines, worming, and nail trim. Now offering low-cost dental care. We also have our low cost spay/neuter on Tuesday by appointment only. Call 863-655-1522 to schedule.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments