Sarge is three-years-old and weighs 86 pounds. He appears to be a purebred male Anatolian Shepherd! Sarge is super intelligent and knows many commands.

Name: Sarge

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd

Sex: Male

Adoption fees:

Dogs: $75

Adoption fees for dogs include: Animal testing (parvo and heartworm), spay or neuter, vaccinations, microchip and a lifetime membership to obedience classes.

Cats: $40

Adoption fees for cats include: Animal testing (feline leukemia-AIDS), spay or neuter, microchip and vaccinations.

The Humane Society of Highlands County, 7321 Haywood Taylor Blvd., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Call the Humane Society at 863-655-1522.

Tuesday is our low cost vaccination clinic, It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment needed. We do vaccines, worming, and nail trim. Now offering low-cost dental care. We also have our low cost spay/neuter on Tuesday by appointment only. Call 863-655-1522 to schedule.

