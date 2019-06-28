LAKE PLACID — It has been about three years in the making but the South Highlands Shopping Center is undergoing Phase III of its multifaceted renovation project. In this third and final phase of the project, the southernmost wing of the (Beall’s Outlet) strip mall will be torn down.
The stores that were originally on that side of the strip mall were a nail salon, a pizza restaurant and a Chinese restaurant. Those retailers have since relocated to the front, or east facing, location in the strip mall.
The packing store and tax preparer office moved from the building before the construction started. Subway, which sits on the front of the plaza and partially on the southern side as well, will not be affected.
The walls marked to come down start west of where the Subway restaurant ends and runs the length of the rest of the building. The plan is to create a grassy area.
Renovations began with plans in 2015. Publix would build a new, stand alone store and open it in January 2016. However, delays caused the opening to be pushed back until early 2017. The Publix store left a large hole in the strip mall, which Beall’s Outlet filled. The pizza and Chinese restaurants, nail salon and Publix liquor store filled in the spot Beall’s vacated.
The town also received a new Burger King located near U.S. 27
The last step from the original plans should be done soon. Although the Publix strip mall portion will be done with construction, the South Highlands Shopping Center will not be.
One only has to glance to the southeast corner of the plaza to see more demolition. That would be the demolition of the former Bank of America building, where a much awaited Wawa will be built. There is no date for the Wawa completion yet.
