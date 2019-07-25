SEBRING — To get guns off the street, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office COPS ADAPT deputies will buy them back at three events next week.
Deputies with Community-Oriented Policing Services, Achieving Diversity And Public Trust, will collect firearms anonymously, no questions asked, at three separate events next week, as long as the guns are unloaded and secured in a closed container or a trunk/cargo area.
Sheriff Paul Blackman said he modeled this buyback on similar events and programs in Orlando and Tampa.
“This would be the first time in Highlands County,” Blackman said. “We will continue to have (events) throughout the year. We’ll see what the response to it is.”
In Orlando, it was called “Kicks for Guns,” where those who turned in guns would get gift cards to Foot Locker or other stores to get coveted athletic shoes.
Tampa gave out $50 Walmart and Publix gift cards, which Blackman said his event will do: $50 Walmart cards for each gun.
Deputies will not accept any BB guns, airsoft guns, paintball guns or replicas.
The purpose of the event is two-fold, Blackman said.
He said deputies receive calls from a couple of people each month whose husband or loved one has died and they are wanting to turn in or get rid of that person’s now unused gun collection.
In other cases, parents or relatives discover that a loved one has a gun they aren’t supposed to have and they want to get it safely out of that person’s hands.
Logistically, Blackman will have people turn in the gun, sealed in a container and leave with the gift card.
Deputies will then transport the gun, much like airline baggage, to a secure area where they can open the container and inspect the weapon.
“If we know it’s stolen, we will make the best effort to return it to the owner,” Blackman said.
When asked how many deputies it would take to run the buyback events, Blackman said he hadn’t signed off on the operations plan yet, so he didn’t have a firm number.
However, he expected the logistics of providing safety in the midst of a large supply of firearms along with the logistics of providing anonymous amnesty to the participants would require some tight organization.
“We will have quite a few [deputies] at each one,” Blackman said.
Times and dates of the buyback events are:
• Lake Placid — 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 in the Tower parking lot, 413 U.S. 27 South.
• Avon Park — 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at MLK Memorial Field, 207 E. State St.
• Sebring — 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug 3 at Firemen’s Field in the water tower parking lot.
