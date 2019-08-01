LAKE PLACID — Dozens of Highlands County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars strategically placed, the surveillance tower commonly refereed to as the “Eye in the Sky,” and the Mobile Command Center taking over Tower Plaza parking lot is not an everyday occurrence.
The inaugural Sheriff’s Office Community-Oriented Policing Services, Achieving Diversity And Public Trust, or COPS ADAPT Unit’s Pieces 4 Peace event was held Tuesday night.
COPS ADAPT deputies will be buying back guns tonight [Thursday] from 5-8 p.m. at 207 MLK Memorial Field, 207 E. State St., in Avon Park and from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Firemen’s Field, under the water tower, in Sebring.
The Pieces 4 Peace is a gun buyback program similar to those found around the state. Some cities have used sneaker gift certificates as a reward for a gun that is turned in. The Sheriff’s Office will be giving $50 Walmart gift cards to those handing in a gun.
When Sheriff Paul Blackman announced the program, he promised complete anonymity and a “no questions asked” policy. Deputies said they did not ask any questions Tuesday night.
“We don’t ask them any questions,” Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said. “If people want to tell us things, that’s fine but we aren’t asking.”
The logistics of people with guns could get tricky. The Sheriff’s Office handled the gun buyback in stations in the perking lot. Motorists would drive through a lane of cones and stop at separate stations to leave a gun, receive a ticket and finally exchange the ticket for the gift card. It is a streamlined process that appeared to only take minutes.
Deputies entered serial numbers and identifiers into a database in the command center while another deputy called the information into dispatch to determine if the guns were stolen. Authorities said they would try to return any guns that were reported stolen to their rightful owners.
“If we can’t return the guns to the owner, then at least we have it off the streets,” Dressel said. “I would rather us have it than someone else, doing God knows what with it.”
The Sheriff’s Office said guns turned over at the event ranged in all sizes from a small .22 to a sawed-off double-barreled shotgun.
A few questions that have come up since the campaign was announced:
Authorities say the Sheriff’s Office will take any gun that is not a toy, paintball gun Airsoft guns or replicas. Antiques and rusty guns are OK to turn over. Deputies will take unwanted ammunition at the buyback events but citizens will not be compensated for it.
The Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens who wish to participate in either today’s or Saturday’s event, that for everyone’s safety, guns must be unloaded; and guns must be in a closed container such as Tupperware in the trunk or cargo compartment.
“We don’t want to have people driving up with guns in their laps,” Dressel said.
Anyone with questions should call Lt. Tyrone Tyson at 863-402-7825.
How long do you think it takes for people to realize that driverless police cars parked along the highway pose no danger, that the “eye in the sky” is just an empty unmanned piece of equipment? Gun buy back? Won’t even make a dent in the illegal gun trade!
