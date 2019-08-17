SEBRING — A Pinellas County man piloting a small plane made an apparently smooth landing Friday afternoon near the Sebring Regional airport after the aircraft lost power.
Rescue units responded to the Sebring Airport for a reported plane crash, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue (HCFR) Chief Marc Bashoor. HCFR units from Desoto City station 19, EMS, Battalion 1 & 2 responded to the airport.
A small plane reportedly lost power and was ultimately able to land safely on the Star Farms sod farm property on the northwest side of the airport, he said.
HCFR and airport authorities located the plane and pilot using four-wheel drive vehicles to access and assess the situation, located in the middle of the sod fields, according to Bashoor. There were no injuries and no hazards present.
A Highlands County Sheriff’s Office report identifies the pilot of the single-engine plane as 44-year-old Brian Smith, of South Pasadena, Florida.
Smith stated he had just taken off when he lost 90% engine power and he turned around to try and go back to the airport, but did not have enough altitude to safely do so, the report shows. The plane was not damaged from the emergency landing.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA were notified and advised their agencies would be looking into the incident, the report shows.
The plane’s registration number shows it is a Piper Saratoga owned by Slipstream Inc.
Flight information on flightaware.com shows the plane on Thursday had made a 17-minute flight from Okeechobee County to Sebring Regional Airport (arriving 3:09 p.m.) and earlier in the day had made a 54-minute flight from Clearwater International Airport to Okeechobee County (arriving 11:43 a.m.).
The Flightaware website does not show the aircraft’s brief flight that resulted in the off-field landing.
The National Transportation Safety Board has yet to release the factual (final) report on the Oct. 30, 2018 crash of an autogyro that killed two men, injured one on the ground and destroyed a manufactured home in the Sebring Falls Retirement Subdivision.
