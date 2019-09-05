SEBRING — Dentist and pilot Ronald Owen will be making several trips to the Bahamas to deliver supplies to the islands that were devastated by Hurricane Dorian.
Owen plans to start flying his twin-engine, six-seater Cessna 310 to the Bahamas this weekend.
“I am hoping they will open Marsh Harbour where the most devastation is at so we can fly into there,” Owen said. “Either way, I will probably make a trip at least by Sunday to Nassau and make sure it gets over there.
“I have to do a little more research just to make sure where I am going to be flying into. Marsh Harbour is a little bit closer so that is a little bit nicer, but right now I don’t know the condition of the runway.”
For his aircraft, which flies at 225 mph, it is a one-hour and 20-minute flight, Owen noted.
Dr. James Oxer, of Lake Placid, may fly with him, Owen said. Oxer has a plane, but it is being repaired.
Depending on the amount of donations and the number of trips he makes, he will likely have some staff members from Dental Care of Mid Florida fly with him, he said.
Commenting on the prolonged, devastating impact of the storm on the Bahamas, Owen said, “I can’t even imagine getting beat up like that. I would have been frightened. It was horrible.”
Lockwood Aviation engineer Justin Smith said the company’s Pipe Lance is being readied for supply flights to the Bahamas.
“All of us have really benefited from the beauty of the Bahamas where we have made several trips,” he said. “Us as a company, Lockwood Aircraft, have done several fly-outs to the Bahamas.
“Dr. Owen has been out with us in his [Lockwood] Aircam and another aircraft and we all have benefited from the beauty of the Bahamas so now it is our turn to give back.”
The islands of the Bahamas are extremely accessible primarily by aircraft, Smith said. Almost all of the islands have several airports, which can accommodate small aircraft, but not large commercial jets.
A Jet Blue captain and Phil Lockwood will be participating in the relief effort, he said.
“As we know more we are going to start launching flights,” Smith said. “Our hope is to be flying back and forth, several trips, starting Friday, Saturday, Sunday.”
Some donors have provided monetary contributions for fuel and the pilots are all volunteering their time without compensation, he said.
Non-perishable food, personal hygiene and camping items are being accepted at Lockwood Aviation at the Sebring Regional Airport, phone Lockwood Aviation at 863-655-4242 for donation information.
Dental Care of Mid Florida (Dr. Owen), 1735 U.S. 27 S., Sebring is serving as a drop-off site accepting bottled water, tarps, ropes mosquito repellent hygiene essentials, feminine products, non-perishable foods, diapers, baby wipes, baby food, first aid kits, toiletries, tents work gloves , batteries and flashlights.
