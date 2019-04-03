SEBRING — Undersheriff Col. Mike Brown said one of the best lessons he learned about how children need safety to overcome child abuse came from a 10-year-old.
In 2011, as an investigator for the District 10 State Attorney’s Office in Bartow, he met “Ashley” — real name is not being used — who had to testify in a case of sexual abuse.
He told her story Tuesday morning during the “Pinwheels for Prevention” kickoff event for Child Abuse Prevention Month. It began locally with speakers below the Highlands County Courthouse steps, with plastic blue and silver pinwheels posted in the planters and along the sidewalks — one for each local abused child.
It’s rough, Brown said, to prosecute abuse. Often there’s very little physical evidence, if any, and the “parent in the middle” often takes the side of the abuser.
Children don’t come into the deposition with family. To build rapport, Brown had to first talk with “Ashley” about dogs and bond over some jelly beans.
“She called me ‘Big Mike,’” Brown said.
As she testified, she would stand beside where he was sitting and put her small hands on two of his fingers, and squeeze — for two hours talking about two years of abuse. He felt all of her pain recalling unspeakable things aloud for her testimony.
When it came time to testify in court, she asked if Brown would be able to sit with her, and he said he couldn’t, but he would sit in the back of the room, waiting.
“She walked in that day like a trooper, threw her shoulders back and testified,” Brown said.
When she was done, the two of them walked to the elevator. When the doors closed, and they were alone, she broke down, Brown said.
“She crumbled, fell on the floor,” Brown said. “She could do nothing but weep.”
Highlands County has seen toxic stress for the last year and a half, Brown said, especially the Sheriff’s Office with the shooting of Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr., a deputy’s suicide and the January shooting of five women at SunTrust Bank.
“We talk about ‘toxic stress,’” Brown said. “You can’t imagine what toxic stress she [“Ashley”] had.”
“Ashley” has a home now with love, Brown said.
Stress affects kids the most, Brown said, since they often don’t have the support systems adults do, and they must rely on adults who are, themselves, stressed.
Highlands County’s high crime areas have an average annual household income of $8,684, he said. That financial stress, added to murders and gun violence, means people are two times as likely to be victims of crime and/or violence.
For children, a healthy relationship with adults makes them feel safe.
“I encourage you to stay focused,” Brown told people who work with abused children. “The most important case you’re working on is the case on your desk today.
“For every case file, for every pinwheel, every referral to the CAC (Children’s Advocacy Center), there is an ‘Ashley,’” Brown added. “We have to connect, to personalize and remember who we are working for. If you don’t work in the ‘industry,’ if you want to make a difference, find a way to invest in a child today.”
Teri Saunders of Heartland for Children listed traits parents need to protect children:
• Affection, along with respectful communication and listening, consistent rules/expectations and safe opportunities to promote independence.
• Nurturing and attachment, to help children trust parents to provide what they need to thrive, including love, acceptance, positive guidance and protection.
• Resilience, which is being strong against stress and flexible enough to bounce back when things do not go well.
• Social connections, meaning emotionally-supportive friends, family and neighbors to provide sympathetic listeners and/or concrete support.
• Concrete support in times of need through partnerships with parents who can lead each other to support in the community to reduce overall stress.
• Social and emotional competence for children, so that as children are able to positively interact with adults and children, they learn better ways to cope.
Luzed Cruz, manager of the Children’s Advocacy Center, said Highlands County data shows that the CAC’s work is not yet done: Providing intervention to help victims and families heal from their trauma.
“Yesterday, we closed a case, a two-year journey for a victim of child abuse,” Cruz said. “That smile was bigger than it had been in a month — a smile that didn’t exist two years ago.
“As adults, we are the avenue for this change,” she said. “Children cannot prevent child abuse. We can.”
Adults must be the “avenues” by which children have great childhoods, Cruz said.
