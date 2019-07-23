This summer, Lake Placid will roll out the white, deep crimson, purple, bronze, pink and green foliage carpet for the 29th annual Caladium Festival.
But who would have thought such a thing back in 1990, when two competing caladium growers – Carolyn Phypers of Happiness Farms and Dot Bates of Bates Sons and Daughters Caladiums – worked together and made the first festival possible?
The idea to celebrate the caladium was first broached by Doris Gentry. A few years later, growers were prodded and helped by Ann Bond and Audrey Vickers from the Convention and Visitors Bureau. They suggested September, when caladiums were in full color and the month was slow for merchants.
Unfortunately, the written history and an historical exhibit of the caladium industry were lost in a 2004 hurricane, but enough survived in family files to tell the story and continue the festival.
Happiness Farms was the Caladium Festival’s first location. To prepare, Bates and Phypers drove and walked around Lake Clay from C.R. 621 to Lake Blue Estates and offered homeowners bags of free caladium bulbs if they agreed to plant them. Buses ferried visitors to see how beautifully caladiums could be incorporated into home landscapes and to see the colorful fields of the caladium farms. The festival had one bus and two runs the first year, increasing to 41 tours the second year.
Two years later, the festival organizers added the WatersEdge neighborhood and left trays of bulbs in the cul-de-sac for any homeowners who wanted to plant them.
Other growers in the first year were D & L Bulb Farm, Cooper’s Farm, Joiners, Lake Huntley, Lake Placid Bulb, Parker Island, Hendry Caladiums, Sapp Caladiums and Scarboroughs from Lake Placid, and Caladium World and Buddy’s from Sebring. Each grower had a task and a display table.
“We wanted to help the town and businesses, so the second year we held it in town,” Carolyn Phypers said. Every year since, the festival has been held in Stuart Park on Interlake Boulevard. The festival was later changed to August because of hurricanes, and last year moved to the last weekend in July.
Vera Rose and Julia Sapp clogged for the festival crowds during the inaugural festival, and guests viewed a video about the industry in a barn. Norma Stokes and the local Farm Bureau ladies provided lunch for everyone.
Living first-generation caladium pioneers were recognized: Emmett and Mildred Bates, Paul Phypers Sr., Boots Holmes and Zena Hendry. Older growers sat in rocking chairs at the Caladium Arts and Crafts Cooperative and talked with visitors. The men stood under the shade cloth and answered questions.
The meet-and-greet with growers was later moved into the air-conditioned comfort of the Caladium Arts and Crafts Cooperative, with Dot and Maxine Kelley overseeing the historical aspect.
Although the number of growers has decreased over the last few years, second generations have made their mark. Teri Bates Cantwell grows new varieties in pots. Most members of the Bates and Phypers families can be seen throughout the festival each year, representing a third generation.
“What sustained the festival have been the profits from selling the potted plants which Bates grows, and the caladium bulbs which Happiness Farms bags up and sells,” said Dot Bates.
“All of that money went back into the festival to keep it going,” Phypers added.
All proceeds from the festivals, which have included large personal donations, were used for expenses, saved for future festivals, and have supported worthwhile community projects. One year, donations included a $2,000 scholarship and donations to the police department, schools, the chamber of commerce, Educational Foundation, Woman’s Club, Last Chance Ranch, Masonic Lodge, beautification of Stuart Park, Town of Lake Placid, and Bradenton Research Center for a total of $8,200 festival dollars given back to the area.
The festival was turned over to the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce in 2007.
That Lake Placid is acknowledged as the Caladium Capital of the World is owed to the vision of a few enthusiasts who brought the unique plant to the U.S. more than 120 years ago, and a few dozen local farmers who believed in the future of caladiums.
It was in 1893 that Adolph Leitze, at the time living in Rio de Janeiro, exhibited more than 400 varieties of hybrid caladiums at the World’s Fair in Chicago. He is credited with being the first to introduce Brazilian caladiums to the U.S., which aroused public and horticultural interest.
Most people had never seen or heard of caladiums. “Here was a beautiful backyard plant, with terrific potential, that had gone virtually unnoticed by gardeners everywhere. A big part of the problem, of course, was that they were not in abundant supply,” according to The History of Caladiums.
In 1910, two Florida’s pioneer horticulturists, Henry Nehrling of Gotha and Theodore L. Mead of Oviedo, began breeding caladiums in Florida. Nehrling is the father of famous varieties today: “Mrs. W.B. Halderman,” “Arno Nehrling,” “John Peed” and “Fannie Munson.”
Meade focused on new lance-leafed varieties. After his death, caladium breeding went into a decline.
The next significant caladium hybridizer was F.M. Joyner. The Tampa postman began his breeding efforts about 1937. Joyner’s hybrids were commercially grown by L.L. Holmes of Lake Placid by a cooperative agreement: “Aaron,” “Crimson Beauty,” “Kathleen,” “White Queen” and “Postman Joyner.”
In the 1950s, the Hoffman, Hendry and Bates families started growing caladiums in Lake Placid. In 1964, Paul Phypers Sr. purchased half of a sod farm and converted fields to caladium production. Happiness Farms quickly became the largest caladium grower in Lake Placid.
Phypers is credited with developing one of the 50 varieties of caladiums commercially available today. The rare Galaxy resembles a field of colorful stars, and it is quite rare.
