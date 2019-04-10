SEBRING — A manhunt for a domestic violence battery suspect ended with a neighbor’s pit bull shot and killed when the dog allegedly attacked a sheriff’s K-9.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene detectives investigated the scene and then took “Kane,” the 9- to 10-year-old red-brown pet with them to perform an autopsy. The dog’s owner, Monica Shepard, said the only time he ever was aggressive toward another dog was years ago, defending her 3-year-old.
Her children are now 13 and 11, she said, and he was a much older dog now, with white fur on his face.
“My children were here the day before,” Shepard said, now worried how she’s going to explain to them that their dog was dead.
Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that Kane had been shot by a deputy when he allegedly got loose from his chain in the backyard and ran at Sheriff’s K-9 “Benji,” a bloodhound doing a track on the suspect.
Apparently, Kane was on a chain attached to a screw-in anchor that had become dislodged from the ground soaked after Monday’s rains.
Also, Shepard said, the home lost the privacy fence to Hurricane Irma, and neither she nor her boyfriend had been able to replace it.
Jerry Ramos, her boyfriend, said they were awoken by Kane barking and heard the gunshots, which Sheriff’s Office officials said were at 9 a.m., about 40 minutes into the manhunt.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said he didn’t have the name of the suspect as of press time. Police got a call at 8:20 a.m. for another house on Penny Avenue where a man had allegedly battered his girlfriend or wife.
He got away, Hart said.
Ramos said he didn’t believe Kane had gotten out of Shepard’s yard and that deputies shot at him from beyond the property line.
He said deputies should have been more cautious of their surroundings.
“It’s common sense, when you hear dogs barking,” Ramos said.
Deputies reported that Kane, once loose, ran at their K-9 in an effort to attack.
Deputies estimated his size at 75 pounds, officials said.
Queries had been made on social media, as well as by Ramos, on why the deputies didn’t use their Taser weapons. Officials said it’s very difficult to hit a dog with such weapons, and if they fail, the dog is still attacking.
“It’s a shame,” Dressel said, adding that deputies had to protect their fellow officer.
The manhunt also had Sebring High School on an Active Threat Plan with the campus on lockdown for a brief period Tuesday, ending at 9:33 a.m., a half hour after the shooting.
An incident soon after near Avon Park High School had that campus on secured status for a brief period Tuesday morning. It was unrelated to the incident near Sebring High School.
Investigation into the shooting in Sebring is still under way.
