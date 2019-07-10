LAKE PLACID — Highlands County sheriff’s deputies arrived to a Placid Lakes home Monday evening after dispatch told them a man was chasing people with a knife and threatening to kill them and himself.
Dan Gregory Wells, 36, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and resisting an officer or obstruction without violence.
According to the arrest report, deputies arrived at the residence at about 6:30 p.m. with dispatch saying Wells was chasing someone in the yard. Next, dispatch told deputies that Wells was in the house with a knife on his person.
Law enforcement arrived and spoke to a male witness who said Wells was in the garage drinking and shouldn’t be. The reasons for not drinking were redacted. The witness stated Wells pulled out a pocket knife, waved it around and allegedly threatened to kill himself and others in the house, according to the report.
The witness also told deputies that Wells threatened to shoot others and then himself, the report states. Two younger female witnesses were sent to a neighbor’s home because of the threats. The male witness did not think Wells had any guns.
Deputies entered the home and made “multiple statements that we were law enforcement and needed Gregory to come out and speak with us,” the report states.
Wells eventually answered the deputies, saying he was fine and they needed to come to him in his room instead of him going to them.
Because the bedroom door was shut, deputies continued to tell Wells he had to come out and they had to see him for safety’s sake. The report indicates Wells then told deputies he had a .40 caliber pistol with 30 rounds and “he was not afraid to use the gun.”
One of the deputies assured Wells that they only wanted to talk to him, not shoot him. Wells allegedly told deputies he had an AR-15 with more than 100 rounds of ammunition and that he would “send them flying if he needed to.” Eventually, Wells left the bedroom and headed to the bathroom and shut that door, officials said.
After deputies tried to get Wells to come out of the bathroom with his hands raised, one of the deputies engaged his Conducted Energy Weapon to shock him into submission. Even though Wells fell to the floor, deputies said he was still trying to resist arrest.
According to the report, Wells was finally handcuffed and put into a deputy’s vehicle. He was searched and a folding knife was found in a pocket. After allegedly trying to kick out windows, Wells was put into ankle shackles and a hobble.
The deputies spoke with the female witnesses who were sent to another house. They said two other witnesses were present but left before authorities arrived.
According to the report, the deputy gave an explanation of a risk of protection order to the witnesses. Wells was taken to the Highlands County Jail.
