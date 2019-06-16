SEBRING — Teacher planning time and salaries were among the issues discussed Monday during union contract talks with the School Board of Highlands County.
Florida Education Association (state teachers union) area representative Jim Demchak provided some details on the issues noting that, “Things are moving in a positive direction.”
The Highlands County Education Association (HCEA) and the Highlands County School District are close on a salary increase amount, but not on how it is applied, he said.
“We believe a $40,000 base will not attract any more teachers than $39,000 did,” Demchak said. Also, there is way too much money tied up in performance pay.
Demchak said, HCEA put a salary proposal on the table that starts at $40,500 and smooths out the steps on the grandfathered salary schedule to be in line with statute that states: Highly effective performance pay employees must receive an increase larger than the largest step increase a grandfathered teacher receives.
“We will propose a salary schedule that is within the amount the board has put on the table, but I am waiting for the actual spreadsheet they are using to calculate their offer so we are on the same page,” he said.
Demchak also provided an update on the negotiations between the Highlands County Educational Support Personnel Association and the school district.
“We are close on money here as well,” he said. The union has a couple of needs that the district did not address such as longevity and starting pay less than $10 per hour.
Currently there are only 17 possible step increases so for a 30-year career in Highlands, before DROP (deferred retirement option program), an employee goes almost the entire second half of their career with no increase. That salary structure makes it hard to retain employees, Demchak said.
The board is attempting to address the bus driver needs along with the union, he added.
The teacher union’s opening proposal addresses the loss of planning time and lack of substitutes.
The language the teacher’s union proposed states: If any teacher gives up a planning period to cover for another teacher, they shall be compensated at their hourly per diem. In addition, if a teacher is required to take on the students of any other teacher because lack of an available substitute, each teacher involved shall be compensated by dividing the cost of a substitute equally.
A date has not been set for the resumption of contract talks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.