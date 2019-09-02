SEBRING — A 36-year-old Plant City man faces multiple charges for trying to meet a “teen” for sex, but he was actually in communication with a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit detective.
The detective was in training for just this type of situation recently, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Part of the training was utilizing different types of social media to locate adults who try to meet minors online for sex. Less than 80 minutes later, Jonathan “Yogi Bear” Sumner responded.
Despite being told multiple times that the “girl” he was talking to was 14, he sent multiple explicit messages as well as an explicit video over the several days the two communicated, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Sumner had promised to drive over and meet the girl for sex twice this week, but backed out at the last minute each time. So he was arrested Thursday on unrelated charges following a traffic stop by the Plant City Police Department.
When he gets out of the Hillsborough County Jail, he will be coming to Highlands County to face three counts of using a computer to solicit or lure a child, transmitting information harmful to a child and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony.
Anyone who has information about Sumner is asked to call Det. Vincent Forest at 863-402-7357 or email vaforest@highlandssheriff.com.
Tips can also be left anonymously on the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office app or through Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
