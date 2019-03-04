The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 22:
Santos Contreras, 37, Avon Park, on charges of probation violation, battery and resisting an officer with violence.
Melvin Daniels, 29, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Crystal Lynn Holton, 40, Lake Placid, on two charges of probation violation.
Todd Eric Redding, 56, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Jesus Antonio Sanchez, 54, Clewiston, charged with probation violation.
Christopher Dylan Solorzano, 27, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, drug possession and marijuana possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 23:
Samantha Brea Dawn Ash, 18, Sebring, on charges of burglary and grand theft auto.
James Thomas Cox, 34, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, drug possession and marijuana possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 24:
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 25:
Randy Darrell Allen, 43, Sebring, charged with battery.
Juan Carlos Feliciano, 46, Avon Park, on out-of-county warrant.
Waddy Anthony Laboy De Jongh, 26, Sebring, charged with driving on suspended license.
Elizabeth Velez, 47, Lake Placid, charged with drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 26:
Daniel Louis Defranco, 32, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Geno Antone Driscoll, 39, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Michael Thomas Gammage, 46, Avon Park, on charges of marijuana possession, cocaine possession, drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Charles Ivey Garrett, 31, Okeechobee, on two charges of probation violation.
Ryan Lee Gustafson, 25, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Charlean Joann King, 49, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Cody Adam Nicholas, 27, Sebring, on charges of marijuana possession and probation violation.
Jesus Alamia Rodriguez, 18, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Juan Ramon Sanchez Tevenal, 40, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 27:
Oris M. Broxton, 30, Tampa, on two charges of fraud.
Raul Molina Fernandez, 47, Sebring, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Alex Ray Hornak, 22, Sebring, on charges of burglary, larceny and criminal mischief.
Jerald Ryan Howell, 23, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Rolando Irving Mota, 31, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Daniel Wyatt Pearl, 26, Sebring, charged with battery.
Randy Lee Simmons, 40, Lake Wales, on two charges of failure to appear.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 28:
Michael Alex Hernicz, 30, Sebring, on charges of battery, driving on suspended license, aggravated assault with deadly weapon and drug possession.
Cesar Rodriguez, 34, Sebring, on two charges of probation violation.
Dustin Lee Rumley, 36, Avon Park, on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.
Jillian Elizabeth Tubbs, 28, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and amphetamine trafficking.
