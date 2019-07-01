The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 21:
Damon Antwan Benton, 39, Lake Wales, charged with probation violation.
Hector Garza, 37, Avon Park, on charges of obstruction of justice and using a two-way communicator device to facilitate a felony.
Michael Anthony Gonzalez, 32, Lorida, on charges of sex offender violation-failure to report email address instant messenger name and failure to comply with sex offender registration laws.
Dennis Joseph Lukasik, 77, Sebring, charged with battery.
Kenneth Isaias Narvaez, 35, Avon Park, on charges of larceny, drug equipment possession, resisting an officer and methamphetamine possession.
Webster Demetrius Owens, 42, Orlando, on charges of drug equipment possession, selling drugs, using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony and two charges of marijuana possession.
Gerard William Sirrine, 44, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 22:
Dwight Cleon Hankerson, 29, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and marijuana possession.
Bobby Lee Mathis, 21, Sebring, on charges of marijuana possession and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 23:
Christopher Tyler Ethan Best, 19, Sebring, on two charges of probation violation.
Harold Lee Byrd, 56, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession, methamphetamine possession and marijuana possession.
Gerardo Vazquez Torres, 28, Lake Placid, on charges of operating a motor vehicle without valid license and DUI.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 24:
Yolanda Beatris Bautista, 27, Avon Park, on two charges of failure to appear.
Lisa Jean Dakin, 56, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
James Michael Kendall, 38, Okeechobee, on charges of marijuana possession, drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Thomas William McGill, 38, Okeechobee, on charges of methamphetamine possession, marijuana possession and drug equipment possession.
James Kyle Oakley, 33, Bowling Green, on two charges of larceny.
Randy Scott Reihart, 28, Miami, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 25:
Stacy Wilburn Carroll, 39, Avon Park, on two charges of sex offender violation.
Henry Edward Glasco, 58, Sebring, on charges of larceny and burglary.
James Richard Schwenk, 28, Orlando, charged with probation violation.
James Arthur Wilcoxon, 38, Lake Placid, on charges of smuggling contraband, drug equipment possession and drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 26:
Jeffrey Lenlie Banks, 52, charged with driving while license is suspended.
Erica Lea Blair, 48, Lake Placid, charged with burglary.
Tanner Lee Edwards, 25, Sebring, on charges of failure to appear, burglary and larceny.
Demetrius Jacarris Godfrey, 27, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Dwight Cleon Hankerson, 29, Sebring, on charges of resisting an officer and possession of a weapon.
Isidro Rodriguez Jones, 28, Sebring, charged with burglary.
Jeri Jonelle Nichol, 34, Avon Park, charged with larceny.
Raynard Wells, 47, Avon Park, charged with sex offender violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 27:
Amanda Yvonne Brennan, 32, Winter Haven, on charges of driving while license is suspended and vehicle theft.
Johnny Deon Gunter, 25, Sebring, on charges of cocaine possession, selling cocaine, selling marijuana and marijuana possession.
Jon Walter Thomas Haynes, 38, Sebring, charged with burglary.
Joe Cecil Mack, 24, Sebring, on a charge of discharging a firearm in public and two charges of shooting into a building with a firearm.
Holly E. Peoples, 29, Sebring, on charges of executing a scheme to defraud on a financial institution, fraudulent use of credit cards, theft of a credit card, grand theft and eight charges of criminal use of personal identification information.
Caleb Daniel Sharpe, 24, Lakeland, on charges of drug equipment possession, marijuana possession and driving while license is suspended.
