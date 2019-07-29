The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 17:
Jessica Marie Denman, 33, Sebring, charged with robbery.
Devin Michael Dziedzic, 23, Avon Park, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Melanie Sue Gaskins, 45, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
William Randall Lewis, 63, Avon Park, charged with driving while license is suspended.
Thomas Marshall McCann, 30, Lake Placid, on charges of marijuana possession and drug equipment possession.
Esther Olivas, 40, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Abner Lemuel Perez, 21, Orlando, charged with probation violation.
Nathaniel Santiago Pinckney, 22, Avon Park, on charges of criminal mischief, battery, larceny and obstructing justice.
Michael Cain Stevens, 46, Lake Placid, on charges of drug possession, drug equipment possession and marijuana possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 18:
Maria Surey Baez, 40, Avon Park, charged with child neglect.
Elizabeth Evelyn Harris, 50, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Katie Lee Ross, 39, Avon Park, charged with child neglect.
Mandy Kay Thomas, 40, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Elizabeth Danielle Wortman, 38, Sebring, on charges of smuggling contraband into detention facility, marijuana possession, drug possession, drug equipment possession, cocaine possession and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 19:
Terrell Jarod James, 28, Avon Park, on charges of driving while license is suspended second offense, drug equipment possession, drug possession, marijuana possession and driving while license is suspended habitual offender.
Erika Rashida Lee, 41, Wauchula, charged with probation violation.
Steven Lee Purser, 48, Bowling Green, charged with probation violation.
Kathy Sue Schimp, 67, Sebring, charged with failure to appear.
Todd David Tirico, 56, Avon Park, charged with drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 20:
Devan Ray Miller, 23, Avon Park, on charges of improper exhibit of a firearm or other dangerous weapon, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, simple assault and using a firearm under influence of alcohol.
Ma Pagaling Montalbo, 44, Cypress, Texas, on charges of battery on an officer, trespassing and resisting an officer with violence.
Alvin Andrew Moore, 67, Avon Park, on two charges of probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 21:
James Idison Barfield, 36, Lorida, charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
Devin Austin Donnelly, 22, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Cody Thayne Wambolt, 50, Sebring, on charges of criminal mischief and weapon offense.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 22:
Matthew Allen Edmondson, 41, Avon Park, on three charges of probation violation.
Jordamys Jay Galban, 18, Sebring, on four charges of burglary, two charges of larceny and two charges of criminal attempt to solicit or conspire 2nd degree.
Johnnie Harriet Giles, 27, Lake Placid, on charges of drug possession, drug equipment possession and selling drugs.
Holly Elizabeth Leonard, 30, Avon Park, on three charges of failure to appear.
Lorenzo Alan Murray, 19, Sebring, on four charges of burglary, two charges of larceny and two charges of criminal attempt to solicit or conspire 2nd degree.
Jesus Alamia Rodriguez, 19, Sebring, on four charges of burglary, two charges of larceny and two charges of criminal attempt to solicit or conspire 2nd degree.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 23:
Khaliah Sauntel Debrown, 40, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 24:
Timothy Ryan Camp, 27, Sebring, on charges of larceny and trespassing.
Ernest Junior Johnson, 43, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Charles Alexis Owens, 31, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Joshua Jessie Robins, 40, St. Lucie, on charges of selling drugs and drug equipment possession.
Christopher Isaac Selph, 26, Avon Park, on two charges of failure to appear.
Joshua Lynn Smith, 32, Avon Park, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Katie Anne Tarter, 37, Avon Park, on charges of failure to appear, methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Jordan Christopher Williams, 28, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 25:
Alysha Diane Croteau, 29, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession and cocaine possession.
Stephen Dearl Ison, 32, Sebring, charged with sex offender violation.
Joseph Ford Lucas, 37, Avon Park, on charges of resisting an officer without violence, using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, probation violation and two charges of sex offender violation.
Phillip Randolph Lucas, 30, Sebring, on charges of sex offender violation and probation violation.
Anthony Gordon Padgett, 40, Sebring, on charges of fleeing/eluding police and driving while license suspended.
Rogelio Salceda Salceda Aguinig, 21, Sebring, charged with driving while license suspended.
Marquese Zackery Sims, 22, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Brooklyn Desiree Starr Vandermark, 22, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
