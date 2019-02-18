The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 8:
Emilio Stephen Cardenas, 23, Lake Placid, on charges of smuggling contraband, two charges of drug possession and two charges of drug equipment possession.
Victor Antonio Delagua, 27, Sebring, on charges of marijuana possession, drug possession, possession of a weapon by convicted felon, drug equipment possession and probation violation.
Robert Eugene Griffith, 23, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Joseph William Pennington, 37, Naples, on charges of larceny and driving with suspended license.
Christopher Martin Scroogs, 46, Avon Park, charged with driving on suspended license.
Shannima Yuantrell Session, 41, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Victoria Ann Steward, 53, Lake Placid, on charges of drug equipment possession and two counts of drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 9:
Terrence Arnold Bell, 72, Lake Placid, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Ashley Michelle Cecil, 23, Lake Placid, charged with larceny.
Elizabeth Natasha Collins, 18, Lake Placid, on charges of larceny, marijuana distribution and drug equipment possession.
Jilmiere Espada, 26, Lorida, on charges of marijuana possession, drug equipment possession and marijuana distribution.
Steven Jean Miller, 42, Clewiston, charged with driving while license is suspended.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 10:
Joseph Angel Perez, 39, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Nicholas Garrett Smith, 22, Sebring, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 11:
Marquis Sharod Bellamy, 25, Lake Placid, on three charges of probation violation.
Jamaal Joseph Corchado Santia, 32, Sebring, charged with fleeing/eluding police.
Kevin Wayne Grice, 31, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Itellus Junior Morency, 35, Avon Park, on charges of cocaine possession and drug equipment possession.
Danielle Kimberly Tribbett, 18, Sebring, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Krista Lynn White, 43, Sebring, charged with battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 12:
Brechi Shanique Butler, 23, Tampa, charged with larceny.
Jevonne Dwayne Claitt, 24, Avon Park, on two charges of probation violation.
Elizabeth Evelyn Harris, 50, Sebring, on charges of contempt of court, drug possession and smuggling contraband.
Michael Todd Heathcock, 52, Avon Park, on charges of probation violation, drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Michael Dean Patton, 30, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Dawn Elizabeth Pelham, 37, Lake Wales, charged with probation violation.
Antonio Lenwood Washington, 52, Sebring, charged with crimes against a person.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 13:
Blake Vincent Arthurs, 31, Tampa, on charges of larceny and illegal use of credit cards.
Shawn Matthew Edmondson, 34, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession, possession of a weapon and drug possession.
Claudia Magdalena Esparza, 41, Lake Placid, on two charges of probation violation.
Daniel Garcia, 18, Avon Park, on charges of marijuana possession, burglary and smuggling contraband.
William Thomas Hinton, 54, Sebring, charged with sexual predator violation.
Jean Lee Houle, 18, Avon Park, charged with burglary.
Cody Adam Nicholas, 27, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 14:
Danny Ray Austin, 44, Sebring, charged with battery.
Nathaniel Caraballo, 59, Sebring, on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by convicted felon.
Troy Dillon Kline, 39, Sebring, charged with cruelty towards a child.
Wayne Eugene Reed, 35, Sebring, on charges of opium possession, destroying evidence, resisting an officer, drug equipment possession and probation violation.
Derrek Keshawn Riley, 42, Sebring, on charges of battery, drug equipment possession and marijuana possession.
It should be noted that these people were arrested and are entitled to legal process. We are still innocent until proven guilty. An arrest does not guarantee guilt.
