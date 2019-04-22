The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 12:
Elizabeth Garcia Araujo, 34, Frostproof, charged with driving while license is suspended.
Jack Charles Howard, 28, Sebring, on charges of sexual assault and lewd molestation.
Holly Ann Kelsey, 35, Sebring, on charges of trespassing, drug possession, marijuana possession, drug equipment possession and smuggling contraband.
Justin Walter Lewis, 33, Sebring, on charges of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship and cocaine possession.
Johnathan Jaymes Rivard, 22, on charges of cruelty towards a child, kidnapping a child and commit sexual battery, sexual assault and incest.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 13:
Charles Harold Johnson, 57, Avon Park, charged with larceny.
Nathaniel Johnson, 64, Lake Placid, on charges of failure to register motor vehicle and driving on suspended license.
Starlet O’Hara Shaver, 46, Lake Placid, charged with drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 14:
Matthew Paul Alvarez, 20, Sebring, charged with cruelty towards a child.
John Carroll Meredith, 50, Lake Placid, charged with possession of a weapon by convicted felon.
John Anthony Verrilli, 36, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and two charges of drug possession.
Travis Devon Wiggins, 46, Lake Placid, charged with driving on suspended license.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 15:
Travis Lee Flint, 33, Lake Placid, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Roy Anthony Olier, 27, Sebring, on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 16:
Bryan Marshall Blanchette, 22, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Stacee Brazzel, 41, Lehigh Acres, on two charges of failure to appear.
Tiffani Nicole Broder, 23, Sebring, on charges of using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, two charges of selling drugs, two charges of drug equipment possession and two charges of drug possession.
Dan Carrion Luna, 49, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Bryan Keith Deboard, 29, Avon Park, on charges of marijuana possession, marijuana distribution and drug equipment possession.
Jeffery Lecar Doby, 21, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 17:
Stephen Tyler Boyd, 28, Sebring, charged with drug possession.
Tracy Nazian Reichart, 57, Sebring, charged with larceny.
