The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 5:
Damarcus Demetre Ishmael, 24, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Marquay Desawn Rockmore, 22, Sebring, on charges of drug possession, committing first degree felony with a weapon, selling synthetic narcotics, drug equipment possession, possession of a weapon, probation violation and delivery, possession, sell or alter a firearm.
Marc Anthony Thomas, 24, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Donald Cyrus Welch, 36, Sebring, on charges of cruelty towards a child and battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 6:
Antwan Ashworth Brown, 39, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, marijuana possession and smuggling contraband.
Johnathan David Lorentz Peterson, 28, Ona, charged with burglary.
Henry Ellis Rimes, 38, Sebring, charged with battery.
Kearsha Bianca Vassell, 23, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, driving while license is suspended and drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 7:
Malinda Marie Chappel, 45, Sebring, on charges of burglary and larceny.
Ezell Gammage, 24, charged with fleeing police with disregard of safety to persons or property.
Sammie Jamison, 48, Sebring, charged with fleeing police with disregard of safety to persons or property.
Chassidy Dawn Rodriguez, 23, Sebring, on three charges of failure to appear.
Thomas Nicholas Timm, 20, Lake Placid, charged with aggravated battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 9:
Bryan Keith Coggins, 32, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession, destroying evidence and drug equipment possession.
Marvis Treyvon Dewberry, 44, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and cocaine possession.
Dexter Cortez Lippett, 54, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Keeshawn Tyrese McNeil, 20, Avon Park, on charges of resisting an officer, firing a weapon and possession of a weapon.
Crystal Melody Negron, 25, Hollywood, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Jaleesa Janay Perry, 29, Avon Park, on two charges of threatening to bomb.
Oscar Robinson, 63, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 10:
Zaqueo Baza, 33, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and probation violation.
Ronald Dean Craven, 52, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Oscar Gilbert, 49, Avon Park, on charges of marijuana possession, drug equipment possession, larceny and cocaine possession.
Brown Rodley Jean Phillippe, 21, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Eugene Lonnie Johnson, 44, Sebring, charged with contracting without license during state of emergency.
Jeffrey Pedraza, 40, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 11:
Paul James Beck, 31, Sebring, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Daniel Luis Galarza, 19, Avon Park, on charges of attempted murder in the first degree and attempted armed robbery.
