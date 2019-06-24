The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 14:
Ervin J. Bass, 41, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Shevis Eugene Dennis, 42, Avon Park, on two charges of resisting an officer, two charges of flee/elude police, two charges of moving traffic violation, two charges of failure to appear.
Cierra Aaliyah Denise Jones, 19, Bowling Green, on two charges of failure to appear.
Siicaruluu Naxely Renninger, 26, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 15:
Jimmy Earl Hayes, 43, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 16:
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 17:
Robert Michael Crago, 30, Lake Placid, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Johnnie Harriet Giles, 27, Sebring, on charges of larceny and marijuana possession.
Pedro Ramirez, 39, Lake Placid, on charges of resisting an officer and aggravated battery.
Kendall Marie Townsend, 21, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 18:
Amy Lynn Edlow, 54, Sebring, charged with battery.
Malcolm Jonvon Holdman, 21, Sebring, charged with driving while license suspended habitual offender.
Fernando Rubio, 47, Stuart, charged with driving while license suspended.
Tiondra Kamaria Zakia Sullivan, 23, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession and drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 19:
Sarah Jessica Brinkman, 25, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Cole Nathaniel LaBarge, 20, Sebring, on charges of selling drugs, drug equipment possession and two charges of marijuana possession.
Holly Elizabeth Leonard, 30, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Eddie Ray Locklear, 30, Lake Placid, charged with drug possession.
Dallas Ryan Lynch, 20, Avon Park, on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior towards a victim 12-16 years of age and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Bobby Bernard Pough, 22, Avon Park, on charges of using two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, selling drugs, drug equipment possession and two charges of marijuana possession.
James Earl Redding, 36, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession and drug possession
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 20:
Angela Doreen Lesmez, 35, Sebring, on charges of larceny, fraud and dealing in stolen property.
Dallas Ryan Lynch, 20, Avon Park, charged with three charges of lewd and lascivious behavior.
Christopher Ray Nolen, 43, Lorida, on charges of armed false imprisonment, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, domestic battery by strangulation and domestic felony battery (prior conviction).
Daniel Alex Lee Terrell, 22, Avon Park, on charges of aggravated battery with deadly weapon, robbery with a firearm, criminal mischief and burglary of a dwelling while armed with a firearm.
